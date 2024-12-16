Paramount Plus releases a new action-packed 1923 season 2 trailer and it's the cowboy chaos I needed after the Yellowstone finale

Paramount Plus has released the new trailer for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 season 2

It sees the Dutton family face rivals threatening to destroy their legacy

The trailer dropped as the Yellowstone season 5 finale aired

As we potentially say goodbye to Yellowstone, we can say hello to 1923 season 2 after Paramount Plus unveiled a gripping new trailer.

The trailer for theYellowstone prequel series was released on Sunday night (December, 15) just as the Yellowstone season 5 finale aired on the Paramount Network and Peacock in the US, Paramount Plus in the UK and Stan in Australia, wrapping another season of the Dutton family's story.

But while the main series is reportedly ending (no season 6 renewal has been confirmed), Deadline has since reported that Yellowstone is getting another spin-off that will be led by fan-favorites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who will reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

While all sorts of deadly cowboy conflict unfolded in the fifth season of the hit Taylor Sheridan series, the Dutton elders are set to – Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) – prepare for a full-blown ranch war in the 1923 season 2 trailer (see below). "This ranch will drive you to your death!" Cara warns Jacob, proving that the family will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy even decades later.

What is 1923 season 2 about?

1923 follows the next generation of Duttons after the events of the first Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

The official plot synopsis of 1923 season 2 reads: "A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

The second and presumed final season of one of the best Paramount Plus shows features Timothy Dalton (Licence to Kill) as an evil land baron, with Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) playing his henchman. Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) also joins the cast in a recurring role.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheridan has managed to transform Paramount Plus into the home of neo-Western dramas, and it's set to grow even bigger with even more Yellowstone spin-offs coming such as The Madison, which is set to air sometime in 2025, led by Michelle Pfeiffer. Meanwhile, other series that have been greenlit are Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666 and 1944.

1923 season 2 streams on Paramount Plus on February, 23, 2025.