If you’re not sure what type of laptop to get for university, then we’re here to help.

There are so many options to choose from, and what you opt for will depend on a range of factors like your requirements for your course, your budget and if you have a specific brand you favor.

We’ve been sure to consider and explore all of these different factors while helping you decide how to choose one of the best laptops for students.

When you’re considering how to choose a laptop for university, you need to consider what you’ll be using the laptop for.

Once you know your needs, we’ve highlighted the best specs to keep an eye out for, so even those who aren’t sure what factors are important in a machine will know what to look for.

How to choose a laptop for university: what do you need your laptop for?

Before deciding what laptop you want to pick up, you need to consider what specifically you’ll be using your device for, whether it will just be for work or pleasure too.

Here are some examples to consider:

Taking notes in class: If you’re hoping to take your laptop to classes or lectures then you’ll likely want to pick up a lightweight and thin device to make it easy to commute with as well as something with a good battery life so you’re not constantly hunting for plug sockets.

If you’re hoping to take your laptop to classes or lectures then you’ll likely want to pick up a lightweight and thin device to make it easy to commute with as well as something with a good battery life so you’re not constantly hunting for plug sockets. Coursework and projects: Will your course require you to run certain software which you can only access on certain operating systems? Student Chromebooks are limited in the software they can run, which could cause issues for students that require specific applications. Some software is exclusive to macOS, meaning you may find it better to invest in a MacBook to save yourself having to use school computers.

Will your course require you to run certain software which you can only access on certain operating systems? Student Chromebooks are limited in the software they can run, which could cause issues for students that require specific applications. Some software is exclusive to macOS, meaning you may find it better to invest in a MacBook to save yourself having to use school computers. Leisure: If you’re planning to use your laptop to watch movies and TV shows on, then you’ll probably want to opt for something with a nice display. For those who are hoping to game on their laptop, then you’ll really want to consider the GPU and gaming capabilities of your machine.

How to choose a laptop for university: specifications to consider

Once you know what you’ll be using your laptop for, you know what specifications to keep an eye out for.

Here are the important factors to consider for each specification of your student laptop:

Display: For those who are planning on using their laptop to watch movies and TV shows, then you’ll likely want a good screen. Opting for a device with an OLED display is one way of ensuring the laptop you get offers excellent image quality. On the other hand, for those who plan to use their device for gaming, you may want to ensure you have a higher refresh rate, measured in Hz, which will allow you to see more frames in-game.

For those who are planning on using their laptop to watch movies and TV shows, then you’ll likely want a good screen. Opting for a device with an OLED display is one way of ensuring the laptop you get offers excellent image quality. On the other hand, for those who plan to use their device for gaming, you may want to ensure you have a higher refresh rate, measured in Hz, which will allow you to see more frames in-game. Battery life: If you’re planning on taking your laptop out and about with you very often, whether it be in class or just to study in a local coffee shop, you will likely want a better battery life to ensure you’re not constantly having to hunt for power outlets. However, if you know you’ll mostly be using your laptop at home and battery life isn’t as big of a concern for you, then you can save yourself a decent amount.

If you’re planning on taking your laptop out and about with you very often, whether it be in class or just to study in a local coffee shop, you will likely want a better battery life to ensure you’re not constantly having to hunt for power outlets. However, if you know you’ll mostly be using your laptop at home and battery life isn’t as big of a concern for you, then you can save yourself a decent amount. Performance: The performance of your laptop is very important, particularly if you’ll be running specialist software or planning on gaming on your machine. Ensuring you have a good processor (CPU), graphics card (GPU), and plenty of RAM in your laptop can be a good indication of the performance you’ll get from it.

The performance of your laptop is very important, particularly if you’ll be running specialist software or planning on gaming on your machine. Ensuring you have a good processor (CPU), graphics card (GPU), and plenty of RAM in your laptop can be a good indication of the performance you’ll get from it. Design: The design of your laptop can be a fundamental consideration. If you’re planning to commute with your device every single day, the last thing you want is a bulky machine paired with a massive charging brick. Opting for thinner or more lightweight laptops will likely cost you more, but could be worth it in the long run.

How to choose a laptop for university: budget and costs

Buying a new laptop can be very expensive which is why sticking to your budget may prove difficult. We’ve got a roundup of the best budget laptops which you can have a look at, but if none of these are tickling your fancy there are other ways you can save money when picking up a new laptop too.

Be sure to take advantage of student discounts, with many mainstream retailers like Apple and HP offering student deals, whether it be money off or free products there’s usually major benefits to shopping as a student.

You can also wait until sales periods, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, or even back-to-school sales periods which usually happen in the months leading up to the new school year.

Overall, picking a laptop can be intimidating, which is why we’ve been sure to consider a wide range of needs and highlight exactly what you need to consider when thinking about how to choose a laptop for university.

