Best laptops for computer science students 2023

The best laptops for computer science students don’t just need to handle all of the apps you'll be using for coding lessons – it needs to survive campus life, offer great expandability and potentially keep working as you build your career.

If you're unsure about where to start when it comes to buying a computer science notebook, don't fret – because we've delved into the market's best notebooks to pick out the best portables for every computer science scenario. And with our back-to-school sales guide , you'll be in a great position to buy a top-class device at a pleasing price.

We've ensured that all of our choices have excellent processors, because you'll need lashings of speed and plenty of cores for all that number crunching. Our choices pack in plenty of memory and fast storage to keep apps whizzing along, and crisp, high-resolution displays include the on-screen real estate required for multi-tasking and precise work.

Top-notch keyboards are a must for all that typing, and we've picked out laptops with great security features and expandability options to keep your data safe and the notebook working smoothly for years. And because most of these are Windows laptops, it's easy enough to install a Linux distro if that's your preferred working environment.

The best laptops for computer science students in 2023

Best laptop for computer science students overall

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) A powerhouse with incredible screen and build quality – it ticks every box Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Apple M2 Pro (12-core) - Apple M2 Max (12-core) Graphics: Integrated 19-core – 38-core GPU RAM: Up to 96GB Screen: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Storage: Up to 8TB Dimensions: 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 in / 35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68 cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Apple Reasons to buy + Fast, efficient M2 Pro and M2 Max processors + Over 20 hours of battery life + Crisp high-resolution display Reasons to avoid - Expensive - A little large; - Doesn't use Windows - Will be overkill for some tasks

There's a reason why the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch keeps working its way to the top of best laptop pieces – it's the best notebook in the world. And that's still true for computer science students.

Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will arguably be overkill for lots of straightforward programming tasks, but they are phenomenal when it comes to number-crunching, multi-tasking and data analysis – and they'll keep going for years. Combine that with the MacBook's fast memory and storage and you've got a specification that'll handle anything you throw at it – alongside an integrated GPU for some modest after-hours gaming.

The big, bold screen has plenty of space to immerse you in one window or spread out several apps, and the high brightness enables working in the great outdoors and dark rooms. The superb speakers mean great background music while you work.

Thunderbolt, SD and HDMI ports deliver solid connectivity, the webcam and microphone are both good, and the MacBook has a keyboard with the crisp comfort to handle long days of typing – albeit without a numberpad. The final big benefit? A battery that lasts for about 20 hours. That monster figure could easily see you through two working days.

Look elsewhere if your favorite computer science and programming apps need Windows rather than Mac OS. And, as ever, this Apple device is expensive. But if you want a high-quality laptop that'll get out of the way and let you work, the MacBook Pro should be top of the list.

Best budget laptop for computer science students

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is a tremendous value choice if Apple's prices make you balk. Prices generally sit at around $999, depending on the internals – and you get one of the best screens we've ever seen on an affordable notebook.

The Swift's OLED display has an anti-glare coating and fantastic quality, so it's an ideal option for getting serious work done in any situation – and it makes box sets and streams look great.

Intel's full-power Core i5 and Core i7 processors deliver a lot of grunt for the price, alongside 16GB of memory and sizeable SSDs, so the Swift 3 has the performance to handle most computer science tasks. There's no discrete GPU at this price, but that's not a big deal for computer science and you'll only miss it if you want a laptop for gaming and work.

The Swift 3 is a long-lasting laptop, too, with fourteen hours of lifespan in our tests. That's ample for a long day of coding and the commute home, which is impressive considering the price of this notebook.

Of course, the low price does mean compromise. The Swift 3 doesn't look attractive, and you'll find lighter laptops elsewhere. The keyboard and trackpad are fine, but underwhelming and soft, and the speakers are tinny.

But if you're a computer science student who needs plenty of power without shelling out loads of cash, the Acer Swift 3 OLED should be at the top of your list.

Best portable for computer science students

3. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) A top-class processing machine – now with a 15 in screen Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Apple M2 Graphics: Integrated 8 - 10-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 24GB Screen: 13.6-inch / 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display Storage: Up to 2TB Dimensions: 13.6-inch: 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 in / 30.41 x 21.5 x 1.13 cm; 15.3-inch: 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 in / 34.04 x 23.76 x 1.15 cm Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto View at Amazon View at Apple Reasons to buy + Fast processor + Slim and light + Now in a larger screen size + All-day battery Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive - Doesn't run Windows

The MacBook Air is now available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch configurations, which means extra versatility for computer science students – you have a tiny option if you want something portable and a larger laptop if you'd prefer a bigger screen for more immersion and some extra space.

No matter which laptop you buy, it'll be much cheaper than the all-conquering MacBook Pro, and you'll get the fantastic M2 processor. It's got the ability to handle almost any computer science tasks you can throw at it, although it won't be quite as quick with serious number-crunching – the M2 Pro and Max are better there.

It's still huge power inside a tiny chassis, though, and elsewhere the MacBook Air serves up a full working day of battery life, a fantastic keyboard and bright, bold quality from the Liquid Retina panel. And at 2.7 pounds or 3.3 pounds, both notebooks are easy commuting partners.

The MacBook Pro is the ultimate Apple powerhouse, but the MacBook Air remains a favorite option because of its balance of power, portability and price. It's a great choice for any computer science student – just ensure the software you need runs on Mac OS.

Best for gamers

4. Asus TUF Gaming F15 Solid specs and power throughout, and more affordable than many rivals Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H / i9 13900H / 12th Gen i7 12700H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 - 4070 RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6in 1920 x 1080 144Hz IPS / 15.6in 2560 x 1440 165Hz IPS Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Dimensions: 13.94 x 9.88 x 0.98 in / 35.4 x 25.1 x 2.49 cm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive all-round power + Robust, clean design + Decent battery life + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Pricier laptops are slimmer and faster - Odd port positions

High-quality gaming laptops don't always have to be expensive, and the Asus TUF Dash A15 ticks many boxes for computer science students who want portable processing and serious gaming ability.

Any of the Core i7 or Core i9 processors in this notebook make light work of coding and computer science, and the Core i9 CPU is a high-end option for serious number crunching and analysis. On the flip side, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 is ideal for esports, the RTX 4060 is a top GPU for mainstream 1080p gaming and the RTX 4070 will play every top game with every graphics option ramped up.

The F15 is under an inch thick and weighs under five pounds, which is decent for a laptop with this much computing ability, and it has decent build quality alongside a relatively crisp keyboard. Combine that with a rock-solid array of ports, including USB-C and Thunderbolt, and you've got a notebook that'll stand up to virtually any computer science study workload.

Both screens are good, although we'd recommend the 2560 x 1440 option for extra speed space. And remarkably, if you're careful with the apps you run and the screen brightness, you'll make it through eight or nine of use on a single charge. That battery life plummets if you play games, though, and bear in mind that the F15 doesn't have a webcam and doesn't have RGB LEDs.

Asus has done a fantastic job of balancing speed and portability inside a laptop that doesn't cost as much as its gaming rivals. Look no further if you want a notebook for lectures, workloads and after-hours gaming.

Best 2-in-1 laptop for computer science students

5. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Loads of CPU power and a crisp, sharp screen that's ideal for serious work Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 Screen: Up to 14-inch 3840 x 2400 400-nit OLED touch with 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Storage: 512GB / 1TB Dimensions: 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 in / 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Lenovo USA Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible design + Reliable processing speed + High-resolution screen + Great battery Reasons to avoid - A little pricey - Display could be brighter

Any high-quality 2-in-1 lives and dies on the strength of its screen, and the Yoga ticks every box. The 2880 x 1800 and 3840 x 2400 OLEDs on offer here deliver tremendous, world-class image quality with the latter serving up even more crisp space for spreading out windows.

Combine that with its stylus-augmented touchscreen and you've got a screen that's capable of handling any coding task along with note-taking, sketching and other creative workloads.

The Yoga remains strong beyond the screen. It easily flips into tablet and tent modes for extra versatility, the chassis looks superb and is robust, and the low-power Intel processor has the power for mainstream coding work, albeit not the toughest data analysis situations.

Lenovo's laptop has all-day battery life, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a great webcam, and USB-C connectivity. And because it only weighs three pounds, it's easy to slip into a backpack and take to lectures. The keyboard is fantastic, too – highly comfortable for long days of coding.

A convertible laptop adds creative and everyday versatility and the Yoga has supreme levels of class, comfort and performance. It's the best 2-in-1 for computer science students.

Best Chromebook for computer science students

6. HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook A class Chromebook Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: Up to 16GB Screen: 13.5-inch, 1920x1280p, 400 nits, touchscreen Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 in / 31.4 x 22.09 x 1.77 cm Today's Best Deals View at HP (US) Check Amazon Reasons to buy + One of the fastest Chromebooks around + Looks incredible + Stunning touchscreen Reasons to avoid - An expensive option - Enterprise security costs extra

Plenty of coding and computer science apps are available on Chrome OS or through Chrome itself, so a Chromebook is a viable option for this kind of work. And when it comes to picking out the best option right now, the HP Elite Dragonfly is the easy choice.

Its Intel Core i5 and i7 processors can easily handle browser tabs and mainstream coding and computer science workloads, and that's about as good as it gets in a Chromebook right now. And if you're willing to pay extra, you get Google's Titan C chip, zero-touch enrolment and other security features.

Unsurprisingly for a lightweight, low-power notebook, the Dragonfly's battery will comfortably last for a full working day. The touchscreen is bold, accurate and crisp, and the HP can be configured with a stylus, larger SSDs and mobile broadband for creative work, storage and constant connectivity.

If you want a Chromebook for coding on the move, the Dragonfly is pricier than most, but it's better than most, too.

Best 17-inch laptop for computer science students

8. Dell XPS 17 Powerful and with a big screen for expansive coding jobs Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H / i9 13900H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 - 4080 RAM: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Screen: 17-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS / 3840 x 2400 IPS Storage: 1TB/2TB/4TB Dimensions: 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 in / 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Dell Check Amazon Reasons to buy + A spacious screen for immersive work + Loads of performance + Decent battery life Reasons to avoid - Heavier than most rivals - Expensive

A big screen makes a big difference for computer science – it'll let you get immersed in coding or spread out multiple windows for easier multi-tasking. If that's what you're after, the Dell XPS 17 is the ultimate option.

Both screen options are superb – immersive and accurate – and a stunning 4K touch option is available if you're willing to pay more.

Combine that with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors and high-end Nvidia graphics cores and you've got the power for any computer science workload, no matter the number-crunching needed. After-hours gaming and graphically intensive creative work is no issue, either.

XPS laptops always look and feel great, and this is no exception – it's attractive and robust. The keyboard is one of the best around and one of the only typing units to match the MacBook Pro for comfort and quality, and Dell's battery will last a full day despite the side and power available here.

The specification is rounded off with loads of ports, great internal connectivity and a 5.37-pound weight.

A big-screen option is favored by many computer science students who want immersion and space, and there's nothing better than this right now.

Best laptop for computer science students: FAQs

Are Apple laptops good for computer science students? The best Apple MacBooks are great options for students of all stripes, including computer science students. Apple's M2 processors deliver huge power, the keyboard and build quality are brilliant, and the battery lasts so long that you might get through two working days without a charge. As ever, though, MacOS won't support every app you might need, so check before you buy – and make sure your software will run on an Apple device.

What's best for computer science students – processing power or a graphics card? Processing ability is far more important than GPU power for computer science laptops, but it's worth getting a device that excels in both areas. Today's best processors have exceptional single-threaded performance for strong performance in coding and software development workloads, so a Core i7 or Core i9 CPU is essential. That said, the parallel processing ability of the best GPUs mean that it's vital to have a discrete graphics core if you want to use your laptop for machine learning, data analysis and simulation – and even gaming.



Should I consider Linux for computer science? It's always worth considering Linux for computer science, and if you buy a Windows notebook you can always create a partition with a distro alongside your Windows installation. There are plenty of reasons why computer science students like Linux. An open-source operating system allows for huge customization and flexibility alongside huge Terminal power and robust package management for running development tools. Stability and efficiency are great on Linux, and Linux also supports a wide range of programming languages.

How to choose the best computer science laptop for you

When choosing the best laptop for a computer science course, there are a number of factors to consider.

How you prioritize your components will be determined by how you plan to work, but if you're handling conventional computer science workloads then you should make sure you great a great CPU – and ensure you match that with a discrete GPU for AI, machine learning and gaming.

Regardless of that, make sure you've got at least 16GB of memory – 32GB if possible – and an NVMe SSD to keep things running smoothly.

You'll be spending lots of time at your keyboard, so ensure the typing kit is comfortable and robust, and seek out a numberpad if that's important.

Elsewhere, make sure that a laptop has enough battery for your likely workloads and working venues, and ensure it has Wi-Fi 6 and ports to support all of your peripherals.

Finally, there's the screen. Getting the most accurate display on the market isn't key for a computer science laptop, but it's worth getting the highest resolution you can so you've got more space to become immersed in tasks and spread multiple windows around.

How we test the best laptops for computer science students

We've tested a range of student laptops for different disciplines, including the best laptops for engineering students and best laptops for architecture students.

When we test the best laptops for computer science students we want to cover every important aspect of the machine. Any programming notebook needs to be powerful enough to run demanding processing and coding apps while being portable enough to carry between the campus, lecture hall and office.

During our comprehensive review process, we assess the internal specs of each device - and how they compare with alternatives in the field. This includes CPU, GPU, portability, storage, and design.

Undergoing benchmark testing, we evaluate overall performance of the laptop and how users can specifically benefit from the features.

With an eye on the portable nature of computer science laptops, we analyze battery life, connectivity ports, weight, and screen size - all of which are essential considerations for all the best student laptops. We also want to see a certain level of comfort from the device when used for extended periods.

Finally, we consider the price - and value-for-money - of the machine in comparison to rival laptops for computer science students.