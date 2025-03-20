Yellowjackets season 3 is the #2 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more thrilling dramas to survive next

Features
By published

Yellowjackets is eating everyone up

The group stand together with Taissa in Yellowjackets season 3
(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Yellowjackets season 3 is the second most-watched show on Paramount+ this week in the US after more spine-chilling savagery was unleashed on the streamer on February 14. Meanwhile, 1923 season 2 has taken the reins as the number one show on Paramount+.

The critically acclaimed thriller-drama is split across two timelines: the first follows the lives of a girl's high-school football team who crash land deep in the Canadian wilderness after the plane goes down on the way to a football tournament. The second tracks the survivors in the present day and the traumas they have to deal with.

TechRadar's Roland Moore-Colyer praised the third season of one of the best Paramount+ shows writing that: "I’m already hooked on Yellowjackets season 3, but I'm going to need answers to its biggest mysteries sooner rather than later." So, if you're enjoying Yellowjackets season 3 so far, here are three more thrilling dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics to watch next.

Bargain

Bargain | Full Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Bargain | Full Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 100%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~36 minute episodes
  • Creators: Choi Byeong-yun and Jeon Woo-sung
  • Where to watch: Paramount+ (globally)

Bargain is a South Korean drama that serves as a disaster movie and survival thriller with a rather unhinged plot. In it, a group of strangers are lured to a remote hotel under the false promise of sexual encounters, only to find themselves caught in an organ trafficking ring. After a catastrophic earthquake traps the victims, traffickers and buyers inside the building, they must find a way to survive at any cost. A wonderfully dark and twisted series that will grip you from start to finish.

Evil (2 seasons)

Evil Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Evil Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 96%
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~49 minute episodes
  • Creators: Robert King and Michelle King
  • Where to watch: Paramount+ (US); buy on Amazon or Apple TV (UK); Paramount+ (AUS)

Evil follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she reluctantly partners up with David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training to investigate the church's unexplained mysteries, miracles, and demonic possessions. This supernatural drama is both creepy and compelling with a string of interesting characters. If you're interested in streaming all four seasons of Evil, then you can watch it through Paramount+ on The Roku Channel.

School Spirits

School Spirits Season 1 Trailer - YouTube School Spirits Season 1 Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 91%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~49 minute episodes
  • Creators: Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud
  • Where to watch: Paramount+ (globally)

School Spirits tells the story of Maddie (Peyton List), a teenage girl trapped in the afterlife investigating her own disappearance. She goes on a crime-solving mission as she adjusts to high school purgatory and continues to discover more secrets and lies. School Spirits is a fun blend of teen drama with supernatural elements, and there's even more to enjoy as the show has been renewed for a third season.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) seemingly takes a bite out of a screaming Mari (Alexa Barajas) in Yellowjackets season 3
I’m already hooked on Yellowjackets season 3, but I'm going to need answers to its biggest mysteries sooner rather than later
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
1923 has taken the reins as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) seemingly takes a bite out of a screaming Mari (Alexa Barajas) in Yellowjackets season 3
How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online and on TV – stream episode 7, "Croak"
A promo shot of Severance season 2 showing character Milcheck holding a blue piece of paper
4 shows similar to Severance with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should stream
Alfred Molina in promo for Prime Video&#039;s miniseries Three Pines
Enjoyed The Rig season two? Here are 3 more Prime Video thriller shows to watch next
Seong Gi-hun staring intently at a Squid Game soldier in Squid Game season 2
Squid Game season 2 is Netflix's reigning champion – here are 3 more K-Dramas with perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores
Latest in Paramount Plus
The group stand together with Taissa in Yellowjackets season 3
Yellowjackets season 3 is the #2 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more thrilling dramas to survive next
A close up of Billy Bob Thornton&#039;s Tommy Norris in Paramount Plus&#039; Landman TV series
The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.
1923 has taken the reins as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
A still from the movie Ex Machina in which the character Ava touches synthetic faces attached to a wall.
5 new movies on Paramount Plus in March 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Eli Roth and Brad Pitt in a still from Inglorious Basterds
Everything new on Paramount Plus in March 2025
Knuckles, Sonic, and Tails prepare to race in Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally raced its way onto Paramount Plus, and I'm gutted that I won't be able to stream it
Latest in Features
The group stand together with Taissa in Yellowjackets season 3
Yellowjackets season 3 is the #2 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more thrilling dramas to survive next
A screenshot of Hazel from South of Midnight holding a glowing bottle
South of Midnight's audio team shed light on the game's unique approach: 'Games tend to follow certain formulas, and this wasn’t one of them'
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research
I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering
Gamecube Controller
If Nintendo Switch 2 is getting GameCube support, here are the seven games I most want to see
March Madness
ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize
Lalisa Manobal dressed in a traditional Thai dress
The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 proves that Mike White’s theme for the series is only just starting to unravel
More about paramount plus
A close up of Billy Bob Thornton&#039;s Tommy Norris in Paramount Plus&#039; Landman TV series

The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
Cara Dutton looks upset as she leans on Jacob Dutton&#039;s shoulder in 1923 season 2.

1923 has taken the reins as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Smartphone with new logo X twitter app background. Application twitter old blue bird change X black and white new.

How to delete all your tweets on X
See more latest
Most Popular
A screenshot of Hazel from South of Midnight holding a glowing bottle
South of Midnight's audio team shed light on the game's unique approach: 'Games tend to follow certain formulas, and this wasn’t one of them'
Teenager playing on a gaming PC with two monitors
Is using a VPN while gaming cheating? 5 myths you shouldn't believe about gaming with a VPN
MindpoolAI
What is MindpoolAI? Everything we know about the AI model platform
LunarLink
What is LunarLink? Everything we know about the AI model platform
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research
I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering
March Madness
ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize
Lalisa Manobal dressed in a traditional Thai dress
The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 proves that Mike White’s theme for the series is only just starting to unravel
PlayAI
What is PlayAI: Everything we know about this text-to-speech, voice-cloning platform
Gamecube Controller
If Nintendo Switch 2 is getting GameCube support, here are the seven games I most want to see
Jupitrr
What is Jupitrr AI: Everything we know about this social media-friendly video B-roll generator