Yellowjackets season 3 is the #2 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more thrilling dramas to survive next
Yellowjackets is eating everyone up
Yellowjackets season 3 is the second most-watched show on Paramount+ this week in the US after more spine-chilling savagery was unleashed on the streamer on February 14. Meanwhile, 1923 season 2 has taken the reins as the number one show on Paramount+.
The critically acclaimed thriller-drama is split across two timelines: the first follows the lives of a girl's high-school football team who crash land deep in the Canadian wilderness after the plane goes down on the way to a football tournament. The second tracks the survivors in the present day and the traumas they have to deal with.
TechRadar's Roland Moore-Colyer praised the third season of one of the best Paramount+ shows writing that: "I’m already hooked on Yellowjackets season 3, but I'm going to need answers to its biggest mysteries sooner rather than later." So, if you're enjoying Yellowjackets season 3 so far, here are three more thrilling dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics to watch next.
Bargain
- RT score: 100%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~36 minute episodes
- Creators: Choi Byeong-yun and Jeon Woo-sung
- Where to watch: Paramount+ (globally)
Bargain is a South Korean drama that serves as a disaster movie and survival thriller with a rather unhinged plot. In it, a group of strangers are lured to a remote hotel under the false promise of sexual encounters, only to find themselves caught in an organ trafficking ring. After a catastrophic earthquake traps the victims, traffickers and buyers inside the building, they must find a way to survive at any cost. A wonderfully dark and twisted series that will grip you from start to finish.
Evil (2 seasons)
- RT score: 96%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~49 minute episodes
- Creators: Robert King and Michelle King
- Where to watch: Paramount+ (US); buy on Amazon or Apple TV (UK); Paramount+ (AUS)
Evil follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she reluctantly partners up with David Acosta (Mike Colter), a priest-in-training to investigate the church's unexplained mysteries, miracles, and demonic possessions. This supernatural drama is both creepy and compelling with a string of interesting characters. If you're interested in streaming all four seasons of Evil, then you can watch it through Paramount+ on The Roku Channel.
School Spirits
- RT score: 91%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~49 minute episodes
- Creators: Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud
- Where to watch: Paramount+ (globally)
School Spirits tells the story of Maddie (Peyton List), a teenage girl trapped in the afterlife investigating her own disappearance. She goes on a crime-solving mission as she adjusts to high school purgatory and continues to discover more secrets and lies. School Spirits is a fun blend of teen drama with supernatural elements, and there's even more to enjoy as the show has been renewed for a third season.
