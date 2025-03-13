The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2

The hit Paramount+ show Landman has been renewed for season 2.

The Taylor Sheridan series received the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the history of Paramount+.

The series stars Billy Bob Thornton and tells the story of the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin.

Taylor Sheridan's creative reign over Paramount+ is set to continue as Landman has been renewed for a second season.

Landman is another rural American drama by Sheridan that's become a huge hit on Paramount+ and even broke records on one of the best streaming services. According to Paramount, Landman had the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the history of Paramount+. This fact may be unsurprising to many given Sheridan's history of creating engrossing television with the likes of neo-Western behemoth Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness under his belt.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, told Variety: "Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth.

"The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original hours watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”

What is Landman about?

Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Thanks to Sheridan, Paramount+ has become the home of neo-Western dramas. Landman is an explosive melodrama that's just another addition to Sheridan's acclaimed works that rank among the best Paramount+ shows.

Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown, which is hosted by the show's co-creator Christian Wallace and focuses on the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin. In Landman, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, the overseer of an oil-drilling operation, a role which nabbed him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama series.

The official synopsis for Landman reads: "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Landman features a star-studded cast alongside Thornton, including Demi Moore (The Substance), John Hamm (Mad Men), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III), and Ali Larter (Final Destination).

If you enjoyed Landman, check out these three Taylor Sheridan series next, plus another gritty drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.