The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
More land, more man
- The hit Paramount+ show Landman has been renewed for season 2.
- The Taylor Sheridan series received the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the history of Paramount+.
- The series stars Billy Bob Thornton and tells the story of the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin.
Taylor Sheridan's creative reign over Paramount+ is set to continue as Landman has been renewed for a second season.
Landman is another rural American drama by Sheridan that's become a huge hit on Paramount+ and even broke records on one of the best streaming services. According to Paramount, Landman had the most-watched global premiere and finale of any series in the history of Paramount+. This fact may be unsurprising to many given Sheridan's history of creating engrossing television with the likes of neo-Western behemoth Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness under his belt.
Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, told Variety: "Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the neo-Western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth.
"The series has helped drive Paramount+ to new heights as the #2 SVOD in the US for Original hours watched in Q4, alongside our other hit series Tulsa King, The Agency, Lioness and Dexter: Original Sin.”
What is Landman about?
Thanks to Sheridan, Paramount+ has become the home of neo-Western dramas. Landman is an explosive melodrama that's just another addition to Sheridan's acclaimed works that rank among the best Paramount+ shows.
Landman is based on the podcast Boomtown, which is hosted by the show's co-creator Christian Wallace and focuses on the 21st century Texas oil boom in the Permian Basin. In Landman, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, the overseer of an oil-drilling operation, a role which nabbed him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama series.
The official synopsis for Landman reads: "Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."
Landman features a star-studded cast alongside Thornton, including Demi Moore (The Substance), John Hamm (Mad Men), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III), and Ali Larter (Final Destination).
If you enjoyed Landman, check out these three Taylor Sheridan series next, plus another gritty drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
