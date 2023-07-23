How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online — stream the Zoe Saldana spy thriller

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness

You can stream every episode of Special Ops: Lioness exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia. Wherever you are, if you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a free trial. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home.

Eschewing the dusty neo-Western drama we've come to expect from him, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's latest sprawling TV epic is a spy thriller that boasts an all-star Hollywood cast.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, the show focuses on a crack team of female CIA operatives who go undercover amid the war on terror, in an effort to stop a future 9/11-style attack in the States.

The show focusses on Cruz Manuelos, played by Locke & Key's Laysla De Oliveira — a tough but inexperienced young Marine who has been tasked with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, the leader of the female-focussed special ops team who is under pressure following a mission that goes badly worng in Syria.

The big name cast also includes Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, playing Kaitlyn Meade, a senior CIA executive who oversees the Lioness program, while veteran Morgan Freeman takes the role of U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Special Ops: Lioness online wherever you are.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness FREE in the US without cable

Special Ops: Lioness is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the U.S.. The show premieres on Sunday, July 23, with the the first two episodes. New episodes are set to drop on the service at 3am ET / 12am PT every Sunday from then on. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Special Ops: Lioness for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $6 a month, but new users can get a 30-day FREE trial with the code NACHOS (offer ends July 31). It's also with noting that, in much the same way as with previous Taylor Sheridan's shows like 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness is being given a special TV broadcast for its series premiere on linear channel Paramount Network, with episode 1 being broadcast at 9.15 p.m. ET. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream Special Ops: Lioness online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Special Ops: Lioness from abroad:

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus for the US.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness for FREE in Canada

It's more of the same in Canada, where Special Ops: Lioness is also exclusive to Paramount Plus, first hitting the streaming service at 3am ET / 12am PT on Sunday, July 23, with new episodes arriving at the same time every week until the last episode on May 7. A subscription costs CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness in the UK

Special Ops: Lioness is available to watch on Paramount Plus UK from Monday, July 24, with new episodes being released weekly. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a 7-day FREE trial is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in Australia

Spy thriller fans in Australia will be able to watch Special Ops: Lioness from Monday, July 24 via Paramount Plus. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone and 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot too.