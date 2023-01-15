How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online – gritty crime thriller starring Jeremy Renner 2023

If Kingstown felt a lot like hell on Earth before, try picturing what's in store for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) now that the uneasy alliances between guards and prisoners on the inside, and gang-leaders and law enforcement on the outside, have broken down spectacularly. Read on to find out how to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online from anywhere – don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

*Warning – potential Mayor of Kingstown spoilers ahead*

Watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online Premiere: Sunday, January 15 New episodes: every Sunday No. of episodes: 10 Director: Taylor Sheridan FREE stream: watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 FREE with a Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

The riots that broke out in the season 1 finale were everything the show had been building up to, and so it is that Mayor of Kingstown season 2 begins with Kingstown in deep decay, reduced to something resembling a grim, open-air penitentiary where everybody's doomed to pay a heavy price for the power-brokers' failures.

Those wasted opportunities to break the cycle of corruption, revenge and retribution, and actually change things for the better, look like a long-gone fantasy when the bodies are piling up this high. Amid the chaos, Mike still retains some sway with each of the warring factions, but his influence is no longer absolute, and all the while the specter of Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen) is beginning to grow sharper.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King) and Hugh Dillon, it's based on Dillon's experiences growing up in the shadow of Kingston Penitentiary in Ontario, and it's one of the most brutal shows on TV, which is saying something.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online wherever you are.

More top TV: how to watch Yellowstone season 5

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The show premieres on Sunday, January 15, with new episodes dropping on the service at 3am ET / 12am PT every Sunday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but there's a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) available for new subscribers. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online? You might not be able to if you are a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the US.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's more of the same in Canada, where Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is also exclusive to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), first hitting the streaming service at 3am ET / 12am PT on Sunday, January 15, with new episodes arriving at the same time every week. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

More from Taylor Sheridan: watch 1883 online

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will be available to watch on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, January 16, with new episodes being released weekly. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Crime thriller fans in Australia will be able to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 from Monday, January 16 via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone and 1923, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.