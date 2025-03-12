1923 has taken the reigns as the #1 show on Paramount+ – here are 3 more Westerns with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next

The first three episodes of 1923 season 2 are streaming on Paramount+.

1923 is the number one most-watched show on Paramount+ this week after the first three episodes of the second season of the Yellowstone prequel series was released on February 23, 2025.

1923 season 2 was the cowboy chaos I needed after the Yellowstone finale and follows the next generation of Duttons after the events of the first Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

Thanks to Taylor Sheridan, cowboys are cool again and Paramount+ is home to some of the best Westerns on TV, so if you're looking for more ranching rampage here are three more to enjoy with over 85% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joe Pickett

Joe Pickett S1 | Official Trailer | Now Available on Spectrum Originals - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creators: Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle

Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle Where to watch: Paramount+ in US, UK and AU

Based on the Joe Pickett book series by C.J. Box, the show follows the titular Wyoming game warden (Michael Dorman) as he and his family navigate different challenges in an ever-changing socio-economic landscape.

This neo-Western drama is an engaging murder mystery with intriguing twists as Joe investigates crimes involving poachers and developers in the rural town of Saddlestring.

1883

1883 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~56 minute episodes

~56 minute episodes Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Where to watch: Paramount+ in US, UK and AUS

1883 is yet another Western TV show creation by Taylor Sheridan and serves as the prequel to Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone.

Set nearly 140 years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 centers on John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James (Tim McGraw) and great-grandmother Margaret (Faith Hill) as they flee poverty in Texas and venture across the Great Plains where they eventually establish the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.

TechRadar's Stephen Lambrechts hailed 1883 as "an honest-to-goodness western that explores the heart of untamed America," earning it a worthy place on our list of best Paramount+ shows.

Longmire

Longmire - The Final Season | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~53 minute episodes

~53 minute episodes Creators: John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin

John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin Where to watch: Paramount+ (US); buy on Apple TV (UK and AU)

Longmire was Netflix's version of Yellowstone until it was removed from the US platform after a decade in January 2025. The Western premiered on A&E Network in 2012, before completing its six-season run on Netflix in 2017.

Longmire is a book-to-screen adaptation of the Walt Longmire Mysteries novel series by Craig Johnson. The series centers on Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), a county sheriff who returns to work following his wife's death. With the support of his staff, friends and daughter, he investigates major crimes in a small town in Wyoming.

ScreenRant hailed it as one of the best Western shows of all time, so there's hope that Longmire could be revived on Paramount+ amid this Western renaissance.