5 new movies on Paramount Plus with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's the first week of February, and the best streaming services have added plenty more to their libraries this month. If you're a Paramount Plus subscriber, you'll be pleased to know that you can now stream some classic movies with great Rotten Tomatoes scores. Whether you want some action, romance, or comedy, it's all here. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of rom-coms hitting the streamer this month, and if you want to know more, check out everything new on Paramount Plus in February 2025 for the full monthly line-up.

If you're a horror fan like me, we've also got 5 new horror movies to stream on Netflix: Shudder, Max, and more in February 2025. Or, for a more general overview, check out our best Paramount Plus movies and best Paramount Plus shows guides.

Attack the Block

RT score: 91%

Runtime: 88 minutes

Main cast: John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh, Nick Frost

Director: Joe Cornish

Despite performing poorly at the time of its release, Attack the Block has gone on to become an iconic British movie. Starring Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker and Star Wars' John Boyega, these two are in another sci-fi, which follows a teenage street gang who must defend themselves from alien invaders on a council estate.

It was the film debut for both director Joe Cornish and John Boyega, and although it has gotten more of a following these days, it is still underrated. But I'm pleased it's now streaming on Paramount Plus. If you want an action-packed movie with a surprising amount of heart, you'll definitely find it here.

When Harry Met Sally

RT score: 89%

Runtime: 95 minutes

Main cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Director: Rob Reiner

This beloved 80s rom-com has become famous for its awkward diner scene. The dynamic between Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is so memorable that the scene was recently recreated for a Superbowl commercial. But the movie is so much more than that. It is known for being one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, and its 89% Tomatometer rating speaks for itself.

It follows the two titular characters through moments in their lives, from a chance encounter and beyond, going from a short-term friendship to something a lot deeper.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

RT score: 83%

Runtime: 103 minutes

Main cast: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck

Director: John Hughes

We all love a day off, don't we? And as far as they go, Ferris Bueller's was incredibly memorable. Matthew Broderick plays the high schooler who fakes illness to stay home from school, making great use of fourth-wall breaking in the process. However, Ferris doesn't stay home and hide from his classmates and teachers. He decides to go on an adventure, which gets the attention of his Dean, who is hellbent on exposing his frequent school skipping.

It's fun, far-fetched, and the perfect movie to watch when you're having a day off. Whether or not you've been honest to your boss or teacher about the reason is your business, not mine.

Muriel's Wedding

RT score: 81%

Runtime: 101 minutes

Main cast: Toni Collette, Bill Hunter, Rachel Griffiths

Director: P. J. Hogan

I love everything Toni Collette has been in. Whether it's one of the best horror movies, Hereditary, or Clint Eastwood's new movie, Juror #2, she's always great. Muriel's Wedding is no exception; she leads this much-loved 90s rom-com brilliantly.

Here, she plays the socially awkward titular character who wants to have a glamorous wedding and improve her life by moving from her dead-end hometown to Sydney. This movie was a huge success, and as well as being laugh-out-loud funny, it also explores some deeper themes. It's well worth watching if you haven't already.

Roman Holiday

RT score: 96%

Runtime: 118 minutes

Main cast: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert

Director: William Wyler

Audrey Hepburn was a cinema icon, and Roman Holiday is a movie where she really made a statement. Here, she plays the role of the Crown Princess Ann, who falls in love with an American news reporter, played by Gregory Peck, during a trip to Rome.

It won Hepburn the Academy Award for Best Actress and has a glowing Rotten Tomatoes rating, so if you haven't seen this classic piece of cinema, now you've got a chance, thanks to Paramount Plus. It's perfect if you love things more old-school or you want to brush up on your 50s movies; there's never a bad time.