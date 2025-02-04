Everything new on Paramount Plus in February 2025
It might be the shortest month, but there's still plenty headed our way
Paramount Plus is among the best streaming services. Although it might not be as popular as bigger names like Netflix and Prime Video, there's still plenty to explore, especially among the streamer's original content.
February 2025 sees the return of huge new Paramount Originals, with Yellowjackets season 3 and 1923 season 2 both premiering this month. There's also some classic movies joining the lineup, including a much-loved slasher movie for those who love watching the genre all-year round.
If you're more interested in the best that Paramount Plus has to offer, then do check out our best Paramount Plus movies guide for only the highest-rated titles. Otherwise, keep reading for a complete rundown of every new movie and TV show arriving on Paramount Plus in February 2025.
Everything new on Paramount Plus in January 2025
Arriving on February 1
A Mighty Heart (movie)
A Walk on the Moon (movie)
Adore (movie)
Along Came A Spider (movie)
American Gigolo (movie)
Attack the Block (movie)
Babel (movie)
Bebe's Kids (movie)
Birthday Girl (movie)
Boys And Girls (movie)
Brokeback Mountain (movie)
Chocolate City (movie)
Cinema Paradiso (movie)
Come Away (movie)
Critical Condition (movie)
Dangerous Beauty (movie)
Doubt (movie)
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (movie)
Geostorm (movie)
Hooking Up (movie)
I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell (movie)
In & Out (movie)
Into The Wild (movie)
Jersey Girl (movie)
Juice (movie)
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (movie)
Like Water for Chocolate (movie)
Losing Isaiah (movie)
Mansfield Park (movie)
Marvin's Room (movie)
Men, Women & Children (movie)
Menace II Society (movie)
Muriel's Wedding (movie)
My Best Friend's Wedding (movie)
My Boss's Daughter (movie)
O (Othello) (movie)
Old School (movie)
Pretty In Pink (movie)
Ride (movie)
Road to Perdition (movie)
Roman Holiday (movie)
Saturday Night Fever (movie)
Serendipity (movie)
Shakespeare in Love (movie)
Shall We Dance? (movie)
Shooter (movie)
Suffragette (movie)
Terms of Endearment (movie)
The Babysitter (movie)
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (movie)
The Color Purple (movie)
The Evening Star (movie)
The Firm (movie)
The Hunt for Red October (movie)
The Love Guru (movie)
The Love Letter (movie)
The Mask (movie)
The Pursuit of Happyness (movie)
The Smurfs (movie)
The Smurfs 2 (movie)
The Stepford Wives (movie)
The To Do List (movie)
The Wood (movie)
Transformers (movie)
Vampire in Brooklyn (movie)
What Lies Beneath (movie)
What Women Want (movie)
When Harry Met Sally (movie)
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! (movie)
World War Z (movie)
Wuthering Heights (2003) (movie)
Arriving on February 2
The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah (TV broadcast)
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Arriving on February 3
Bull (movie)
The Nanny Diaries (movie)
Arriving on February 4
Burden of Guilt (TV show)
Arriving on February 5
Bar Rescue season 9 (TV show)
The Patrick Star Show season 2 (TV show)
The Price is Right at Night (winter premiere)
Arriving on February 6
Death Without Mercy (TV show)
Arriving on February 12
Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere (TV special)
PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups (TV show)
CMT Crossroads seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20 (TV show)
How Did They Fix That? season 3 (TV show)
MTV Unplugged seasons 1-8, 10-13 (TV show)
VH1 Storytellers seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16 (TV show)
Fanboys (movie)
Arriving on February 14
Yellowjackets season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on February 16
The Equalizer season 5 (TV show)
Tracker season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on February 17
On TV: A Black History Month Special (TV special)
Halloween (movie)
Arriving on February 23
1923 season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on February 24
Beyond the Gates season 1 (TV show)
Southpaw (movie)
Arriving on February 26
Survivor season 48 (TV show)
The Loud House season 7 (TV show)
Arriving on February 27
The Aviary (movie)
Arriving on February 28
Crossing Over (movie)
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.