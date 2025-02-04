Everything new on Paramount Plus in February 2025

﻿Paramount Plus is among the best streaming services. Although it might not be as popular as bigger names like Netflix and Prime Video, there's still plenty to explore, especially among the streamer's original content.

February 2025 sees the return of huge new Paramount Originals, with Yellowjackets season 3 and 1923 season 2 both premiering this month. There's also some classic movies joining the lineup, including a much-loved slasher movie for those who love watching the genre all-year round.

If you're more interested in the best that Paramount Plus has to offer, then do check out our best Paramount Plus movies guide for only the highest-rated titles. Otherwise, keep reading for a complete rundown of every new movie and TV show arriving on Paramount Plus in February 2025.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in January 2025

Arriving on February 1

A Mighty Heart (movie)

A Walk on the Moon (movie)

Adore (movie)

Along Came A Spider (movie)

American Gigolo (movie)

Attack the Block (movie)

Babel (movie)

Bebe's Kids (movie)

Birthday Girl (movie)

Boys And Girls (movie)

Brokeback Mountain (movie)

Chocolate City (movie)

Cinema Paradiso (movie)

Come Away (movie)

Critical Condition (movie)

Dangerous Beauty (movie)

Doubt (movie)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (movie)

Geostorm (movie)

Hooking Up (movie)

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell (movie)

In & Out (movie)

Into The Wild (movie)

Jersey Girl (movie)

Juice (movie)

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T. (movie)

Like Water for Chocolate (movie)

Losing Isaiah (movie)

Mansfield Park (movie)

Marvin's Room (movie)

Men, Women & Children (movie)

Menace II Society (movie)

Muriel's Wedding (movie)

My Best Friend's Wedding (movie)

My Boss's Daughter (movie)

O (Othello) (movie)

Old School (movie)

Pretty In Pink (movie)

Ride (movie)

Road to Perdition (movie)

Roman Holiday (movie)

Saturday Night Fever (movie)

Serendipity (movie)

Shakespeare in Love (movie)

Shall We Dance? (movie)

Shooter (movie)

Suffragette (movie)

Terms of Endearment (movie)

The Babysitter (movie)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (movie)

The Color Purple (movie)

The Evening Star (movie)

The Firm (movie)

The Hunt for Red October (movie)

The Love Guru (movie)

The Love Letter (movie)

The Mask (movie)

The Pursuit of Happyness (movie)

The Smurfs (movie)

The Smurfs 2 (movie)

The Stepford Wives (movie)

The To Do List (movie)

The Wood (movie)

Transformers (movie)

Vampire in Brooklyn (movie)

What Lies Beneath (movie)

What Women Want (movie)

When Harry Met Sally (movie)

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton! (movie)

World War Z (movie)

Wuthering Heights (2003) (movie)



Arriving on February 2

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah (TV broadcast)

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arriving on February 3

Bull (movie)

The Nanny Diaries (movie)

Arriving on February 4

Burden of Guilt (TV show)

Arriving on February 5

Bar Rescue season 9 (TV show)

The Patrick Star Show season 2 (TV show)

The Price is Right at Night (winter premiere)

Arriving on February 6

Death Without Mercy (TV show)

Arriving on February 12

Eric Clapton Unplugged…Over 30 Years Later special premiere (TV special)

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups (TV show)

CMT Crossroads seasons 1-3,5,10-16,18-20 (TV show)

How Did They Fix That? season 3 (TV show)

MTV Unplugged seasons 1-8, 10-13 (TV show)

VH1 Storytellers seasons 1-9, 11-13,15,16 (TV show)

Fanboys (movie)

Arriving on February 14

Yellowjackets season 3 (TV show)

Arriving on February 16

The Equalizer season 5 (TV show)

Tracker season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on February 17

On TV: A Black History Month Special (TV special)

Halloween (movie)

Arriving on February 23

1923 season 2 (TV show)

Arriving on February 24

Beyond the Gates season 1 (TV show)

Southpaw (movie)

Arriving on February 26

Survivor season 48 (TV show)

The Loud House season 7 (TV show)

Arriving on February 27

The Aviary (movie)

Arriving on February 28

Crossing Over (movie)