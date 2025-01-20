1923 season 2 trailer reveals the Yellowstone show's chilling origin story in a battle to keep the Dutton family's ranch safe
"I'm trying to prevent a war here... It ain't preventable!"
- 1923 season 2 premieres Sunday, February 23
- The show's latest installment marks its second and final season
- Season 2 will consist of eight episodes
February just got a whole lot more exciting, because the second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, will be streaming from the 23rd of February on Paramount Plus. And the newly released 1923 season 2 trailer makes it clear that it's going to be an epic.
This is the final part of the saga, and the tense, exciting trailer feels very much like Yellowstone itself – and while the fact that this is a prequel means we know some of the future, there's still plenty that we don't know about the twists and turns that will come during this second season of one of the best Paramount Plus shows.
What have we learnt from the 1923 Season 2 trailer?
At the end of the first season, the newly married Spencer Dutton and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) had been separated from one another while Cara feared losing the ranch and Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) suffered a terrible loss.
The second season resumes from there, with Isabel May (from the other prequel series, 1883) narrating once again. Here's the official synopsis: "A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”
There will be eight episodes of season 2, concluding the story. Indeed, creator Taylor Sheridan said that he needed eight more episodes to do it properly. "I can't wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice," Sheridan told Deadline. "For [Paramount] it's great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway."
1923 season 2 will be streaming on Paramount Plus from February 23, 2025.
Carrie Marshall
