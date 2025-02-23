How to watch 1923 season 2 online from anywhere – stream Yellowstone origin story series
Life on the ranch doesn't get any easier for the Duttons
Watch 1923 season 2 online
The Yellowstone universe is the gift that keeps on giving, with 1923 season 2 serving up the latest dose of Dutton-based drama over eight new episodes. Read on to discover how to watch 1923 season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Release date: Sunday, February 23
Stream: Paramount Plus
Arguably the starriest Yellowstone show yet, 1923 season 2 takes us back in to the world of Helen Mirren's Cara and Harrison Ford's Jacob. The future of their Dutton ranch was already looking precarious, but a savage Montana winter has left the family fighting tooth and nail to save it from the circling vultures led by businessman Donald Whitfield (played by Timothy Dalton).
Much rests on Spencer Dutton's (Brandon Sklenar) long traipse back from across the Atlantic. If anybody has the strength and tenacity to save the ranch, then its the grizzled war hero who is also battling to rekindle his love with Alexander (Julia Schlaepfer).
As prequel series 1883 hits Netflix in some territories, we have all the information below on where to watch 1923 season 2 online and stream new episodes from anywhere.
How to watch 1923 season 2 online around the world
How to watch 1923 season 2 online in the US, Canada, Australia, UK and beyond
CBS's streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to catch 1923 worldwide, including in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.
The first episode drops on Sunday, February 23, with following instalments landing weekly on the same day.
Not a subscriber? Paramount Plus costs:
US: From $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year
UK: From £4.99 a month or £43.99 a year
Can: From $6.99 a month or $61.99 a year
Aus: From $6.99 a month or $61.99 a year
The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.
If you're traveling abroad and struggling to connect to your Paramount Plus account, don't worry, a VPN will smooth out any issues. We recommend NordVPN – more details and a great discount just below.
How to watch 1923 season 2 online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch 1923 but Paramount Plus isn't available where you are, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch 1923 from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
1923 season 2 cast
- Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
- Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra
- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
- Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
- Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
- Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
- Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth 'Liz' Strafford
- Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield
- Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett
- Isabel May as the Narrator
1923 season 2 episode guide
As per the first first season, there will be eight episodes of 1923 season 2.
- Episode 1 – The Killing Season: Sunday, February 23
- Episode 2 – The Rapist is Winter: Sunday, March 2
- Episode 3 – Wrap Thee in Terror: Sunday, March 9
- Episode 4 – Journey the Rivers of Iron: Sunday, March 16
- Episode 5 – Only Gunshots to Guide Us: Sunday, March 23
- Episode 6 – The Mountain Teeth of Monsters: Sunday, March 30
- Episode 7 – A Dream and a Memory: Sunday, April 6
- Episode 8 – TBA: Sunday, April 13
1923 season 2 trailer
Paramount Plus dropped the official 1923 season 2 trailer on January 19:
