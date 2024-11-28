How to watch The Agency online online from anywhere – stream Michael Fassbender spy thriller from anywhere

How to watch The Agency online

You can stream The Agency on Paramount Plus worldwide. If you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. In the US, it's also available to watch on Showtime. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home and can't access Paramount Plus.

A secret agent, deep undercover with an intriguing code name: if you're eagerly awaiting the next serving of James Bond, then The Agency may prove the perfect snack to keep you going.

We say snack – this new Michael Fassbender-starring series plays out over 10 episodes. That's plenty of time to go deep into the story of the star's special agent, alluringly named Martian. As Paramount puts it, we'll see him and his lover embroiled in a dangerous mission "hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage".

In addition to the star of the show, there's plenty more pedigree involved in this must-see mini series. George Clooney, for starters, who serves as a producer. Brothers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth have penned the script and the likes of Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Hollywood legend Richard Gere all in front of the camera.

Based on the critically acclaimed French series Le Bureau des Légendes, we’ve got all the info on where to watch The Agency online and stream every episode from anywhere.

How to watch The Agency online in the US

The Agency will stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US, with the premiere and episode 2 set for Friday, November 29, and new episodes released weekly thereafter on Fridays. A subscription usually costs $12.99 per month, but you can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus that will let you watch Showtime content absolutely free. But if you're quick, you might bag your first two months for $2.99/month. Episodes also air on Showtime from 9pm ET/PT every Sunday, starting December 1. So if you have Showtime as part of your cable plan, you're good to go. Alternatively, the channel is available as part of a $10 per month add-on for Sling TV, which starts at $40, and a $10.99 per month add-on for Fubo, which starts at $79.99.

How to watch The Agency from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream The Agency online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Agency on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Agency from abroad:

How to watch The Agency online everywhere else

The Agency is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus all over the world. Although it airs on Fridays in North America, that isn't the same the world over. In the UK, for example, the first two episodes land on Saturday, November 30 with weekly instalments then picking up on Mondays from December 9. The Paramount Plus price is £6.99 / CA$10.99 / AU$10.99 per month, but all new users get a free 7-day trial – and you can strike now for Black Friday discounts in regions around the world.

Can I watch The Agency for free? Although there are no free services showing The Agency, you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial if you've not used the streaming platform before.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Frasier, Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League soccer.

The Agency trailer

The Agency | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The Agency cast

Michael Fassbender as Martian

Jodie Turner-Smith as Sami Zahir

Jeffrey Wright as Henry

Richard Gere as Bosko

Katherine Waterston as Naomi

John Magaro as Owen

Hugh Bonneville as James Richardson

Harriet Sansom Harris as Dr Blake

India Fowler as Poppy

Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Danny

The Agency episode guide

The Agency will go out on Fridays in the US, starting with a double bill to one things up on Friday, November 29 – full episode guide below. Check above for dates in other territories.

Episode 1: The Bends - November 29

The Bends - November 29 Episode 2: Wooden Duck - November 29

Wooden Duck - November 29 Episode 3: Hawk from a Handsaw - December 6

Hawk from a Handsaw - December 6 Episode 4: December 13

December 13 Episode 5: December 20

December 20 Episode 6: December 27

December 27 Episode 7: January 3

January 3 Episode 8: January 10

January 10 Episode 9: January 17

January 17 Episode 10: January 24