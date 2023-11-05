How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves — stream the David Oyelowo Western

Watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on Sunday, November 5. Viewers can stream the series exclusively on Paramount Plus everywhere the platform is available. Wherever you are, if you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a free trial. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from anywhere if you're abroad. Read on for full details on where to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online.

From being born into slavery and having to fight on behalf of the Confederate Army, to escaping and being taken in by the Cherokees, Creeks and Seminoles before emerging as a marksman of such legendary prowess that he became the first black US Marshal west of the Mississippi – now said to be an inspiration for the Lone Ranger – Bass Reeves' story has to be heard to be believed.

The eight-episode opening season of Taylor Sheridan's new Lawmen anthology series chronicles the extraordinary life and times of a man who's reported to have taken down more than 3,000 outlaws in his time without suffering so much as wound.

According to the tales, he'd hand out keepsakes along the way, and would sometimes roam the plains in light disguise, despite being one of the most conspicuous figures in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory, made even more so by the trademark moustache so bristly it could surely be spotted from a mile off.

Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck and Donald Sutherland co-star, with David Oyelowo as Reeves himself, in this long-overdue homage to one of the most beloved and unsung figures in American history. Follow our guide below for how to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online wherever you are.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves online from anywhere

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus all over the world. The show premieres with a double-header on Sunday, November 5, with episodes set to land on the platform at 12am PT / 3am PT / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com.

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Frasier, Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream Lawmen: Bass Reeves online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

Use a VPN to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves from abroad:

