Tulsa King season 2 trailer sees Sylvester Stallone face-off with Marvel star in Paramount Plus' hit crime drama

Paramount Plus has released the first full trailer for season 2 of Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama, Tulsa King, and it looks as action packed, dryly hilarious and effortlessly cool as we’d expect from a series we named one of the best Paramount Plus shows .

Tulsa King follows Dwight, aka The General, Manfredi on his release from prison after serving twenty-years for refusing to testify against his mob associates. The welcome he gets from the new generation of criminals that have sprung up during his time inside is, however, frosty to say the least, seeing Dwight exiled to Tulsa and left to build a new criminal empire from scratch. Aligning himself with a rogues gallery of small-time crooks, he tries his hand at various criminal schemes in an effort to claw his way back to the top of the underworld pile.

Season two promises more of the same criminal capers as "Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York".

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the cast of Tulsa King season 2?

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan, the man behind cowboy juggernaut Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, although season 2 has been a collaborative effort, not appointing a new showrunner after the departure of Terrance Winter following the first season. Alongside Stallone, Adrea Savage returns as Stacy, Dwight’s love interest who also happens to be an ATF agent, Martin Starr is back as Lawerence, a drug dealer embroiled with Manfredi, and Dana Delaney reprises her role as Margeret.

There’s some big names joining the cast this season too, including Marvel star Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mob boss who’s not too happy about Dwight’s growing rival empire, and Neal McDonough as ruthless local businessman Cal Thresher. Also expect to see a cameo from country music superstar Jelly Roll, whose new song, Get By can be heard in the trailer.

“Nothing resolves a good conflict like a smack in the chops”, says Dwight in the teaser. Find out if he means it when the new season premieres on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada on Sunday, September 15, with the international roll out beginning September 16.

