How to get a Paramount Plus student discount and save 25% on streaming the best movies and shows

If you look at our list of Paramount Plus coupon codes, there's a student discount that'll save you 25% on the cost of your streaming subscription, which is really handy when you're trying to make the most of your money in the back-to-school sales. Provided you're enrolled in an eligible college or university, the sign-up process is really simple and really fast – and in a really nice touch, your discount runs for four years, even if you graduate before the end of the four-year period.

Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services, and it's particularly good for classic movies and shows – you can browse our picks of the best Paramount Plus movies and best Paramount Plus shows to get an idea of what's on offer. The discount available to students is on its Essential plan, which is partially ad-supported and gives you up to Full HD resolution where available – but keep in mind that older shows and movies are not always available in higher resolution formats.

Paramount Plus is a particularly good streaming service if you're into Star Trek as it's home to all the major Star Trek movies and TV shows. It's also the home of the Nickelodeon cartoons, so you'll find the likes of Spongebob Squarepants' spin-off show Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years as well as Hey Arnold! and more.

You'll need a web browser to sign up for the discount (you can't apply in-app).

You must be enrolled in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution. High-school students aren't eligible.

The details you provide must match your college ID records.

Steps for how to get your Paramount Plus student discount

Enter your ID and college details at https://www.paramountplus.com/account/edu/.

Provide additional documents if required (most students won't need to do this).

Enter your billing information.

Start streaming.

Step by step guide for how to get a Paramount Plus student discount

1. Confirm your credentials (Image: © Future) To apply for your student discount, open https://www.paramountplus.com/account/edu/ in the web browser on your computer, tablet or mobile device – you can't get the discount via the Paramount app. You should now see this simple form. It's provided by a company called SheerID that has a database of current college and university students, and in most cases it can verify you pretty much immediately. It's reputable and used by many TV and music streamers to check eligibility. Unfortunately, you can't get the student discount if you've got a place at college or uni but won't start until later in the year: it's for current students only. The discount is also not for high-school students either.

2. Upload additional documents (Image: © Future) For most people, the verification process is near-instant provided you use the exact same details as your college records – so for example, if you're Kathy to your friends but Katherine to your educational establishment, you'll need to use the latter name. In some cases the SheerID system won't find a match in its database. If that affects you, you'll be asked to provide additional documents such as your current school ID card with expiration date, a school transcript or another school-issued document that displays your first and last name, school name, and the current date of enrollment. Processing your uploaded document will add a little more time to the process.

3. Start streaming (Image: © Future/screengrab) Once you've cleared verification, all you need to do is provide your billing details (if you're not already logged in as a Paramount Plus user). The 25% discount is then applied to your account and you'll be on the Essential monthly plan until you cancel or until four years are up. And if you're a new subscriber, your first seven days are free thanks to the Paramount Plus free trial. Happy streaming!

FAQs for how to get a Paramount Plus student discount

Which Paramount Plus plans can I get a student discount on? The discount is only available on the Essential monthly plan.

I'm already on the Limited Commercials plan with a student discount. Should I switch to Essential? You don't need to, and if you do you'll lose access to your local live access CBS station. If it ain't broke...

What are the eligibility requirements for the Paramount Plus student discount? This offer is US only and you'll need to be enrolled in an accredited Title IV higher education institution.

How to get a Paramount Plus student discount: Final thoughts

Paramount Plus is the best streaming service for Star Trek fans. (Image credit: Paramount)

Paramount Plus' student discount doesn't make it the cheapest streaming service for students – that honor goes to Disney as the Hulu student discount offer works out at just $1.99 per month. But Paramount Plus is pretty cheap to begin with at $5.99 per month, and the student discount makes it even cheaper at $4.49. Looking for more ways to save on entertainment? Check out the best streaming deals for more.

