Quick! You have 3 days to get 50% off Paramount Plus – here are 5 shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes to start with

Given the sheer range of streaming services available and varying subscription prices, it can be hard to choose just one to invest in every month but this Paramount Plus deal might change your mind. With the streamer planning to hike up prices again for all new sign-ups on August 20, you might be hesitant to get a subscription, but thankfully now is an ideal time to get year-long access to the service for a fraction of the usual price.

This is because Paramount is offering new and returning subscribers 50% off its Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which makes the annual ad-free plan now $59.99 instead of $119.99, until July 14. That is approximately $5 a month, rather than the new monthly rate of $12.99.

There's only three days left to claim this offer, so you don't have long before this deal expires. Not sure whether it's worth getting 50% off one of the best streaming services? Here are five of the best Paramount Plus shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that might help you make your decision.

Colin from Accounts

Colin from Accounts | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~28 minute episodes

~28 minute episodes Creators: Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer

Colin from Accounts is an Australian rom-com series created and written by married couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, who also star as the main characters. Brammall and Dyer play Gordon and Ashley, two strangers who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog who they name Colin. They learn to navigate life together while laying bare their flawed authentic selves.

Set in Sydney, the series has been billed as a feel-good, Ted Lasso-style show with viewers falling in love with Brammall and Dyer's adorable chemistry and filthy one-liners. A perfect blend of the rom and the com!

Joe Pickett

Joe Pickett S1 | Official Trailer | Now Available on Spectrum Originals - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creators: John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, the neo-Western crime drama tells the story of Wyoming-based game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) and his family navigating various political and socio-economic challenges in the small town of Saddlestring.

While Yellowstone is considered the crown jewel when it comes to Paramount Plus' Western dramas, Joe Pickett is well worth your time with its engaging story, corrupt characters and thrilling conspiracies from poachers to gruesome murders. It's certainly one to watch while you wait for Yellowstone season five part two to ride onto the streamer on November 10.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-Y7

TV-Y7 Length: ~24 minute episodes

~24 minute episodes Creators: Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko

Avatar: The Last Airbender is widely considered one of the best animated shows ever made, with the original series first airing on Nickelodeon, before spawning into a number of movies, TV shows and spin-offs such as Netflix's live-action movie adaptation of the legendary anime.

The best anime follows Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen), the 12-year-old last survivor of the Air Nomad tribe and the current Avatar, master of all four elements, earth, fire, air and water. Along with his friends Katara (voiced by Mae Whitman), Sokka (voiced by Jack De Sena) and Toph (voiced by Jessie Flower), they go on a mission to end the Fire Nation's war against the other nations and restore peace in the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender received critical acclaim for its cultural references, soundtrack, characters, humor and deals with themes that are rarely mentioned in youth entertainment which is why it's become one of the most renowned shows in TV history.

Freaks and Geeks

FREAKS AND GEEKS | Now On Digital | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~44 minute episodes

~44 minute episodes Creator: Paul Feig

Prior to becoming two of the most-sought after comedy connoisseurs in the movie industry, director Paul Feig and producer Judd Apatow created the 1999 comedy-drama series Freaks and Geeks. The show propelled the likes of Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel to become the huge stars that they are now.

Freaks and Geeks documents the lives of students at McKinley High, where we mostly focus on Lindsay Weir (Cardellini), a maths whiz who decides to join a group of friends referred to as the "freaks." Lindsay and the crew navigate the highs and lows of being a teenager and finding their way through life. Freaks and Geeks only ran for one season, but that hasn't stopped it from gaining a cult following for its honest reflection on teen life.

The New Edition Story

The New Edition Story: Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: 77 minutes

77 minutes Director: Chris Robinson

The New Edition Story is a biographical three-part miniseries about the legendary R&B group New Edition, which chronicles their rise to fame as kids in Boston to huge global success as a boy band.

The biopic is a loving tribute to the group that's powered by the actors admirable ability in portraying each of the members. The New Edition Story doesn't shy away from showing the band's realistic, turbulent history all while being a vibrant celebration of their musical impact.