How to watch Colin From Accounts: here’s where to stream the Aussie comedy series

A car accident, two strangers and an injured dog – is that pulling at your heartstrings already? It’s the recipe that’s made streaming service Binge’s second original series popular. Colin From Accounts follows two imperfect people who find themselves tied to one another under very peculiar circumstances.

Watch Colin From Accounts online Release date: Thursday, December 1, 2022 Number of episodes: 8 Cast: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Tai Hara Where to stream: Binge (opens in new tab), Foxtel (opens in new tab)

This homegrown series is set in Sydney where Gordon and Ashley, played by series creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer respectively, are involved in a car accident that injures a stray dog and lands them both with a pretty hefty vet bill. But there’s more to this story than just making sure the pooch gets back on its paws.

Want to watch this will they/won’t they comedy series? We’ve got all the details on where and how you can catch the comedy series Colin From Accounts.

As Binge’s second shot at an original series, Colin From Accounts currently has only one season which was released on December 1, 2022. There’s eight episodes in total, each offering roughly 30 minutes of laughs as Ashley and Gordon attempt to figure out what to do with the titular character, a dog named Colin, and each other.

Both Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall are no strangers to Australian audiences. Dyer has had a number of roles across various Australian series, from a single-episode appearance in Packed to the Rafters to a long tenure on Love Child. She also has credits across a number of films, including a supporting role in the adaptation of the H.G. Wells’ novel, The Invisible Man. Brammall also has a long list of credits, including roles on Home And Away, Upper Middle Bogan and even a two-episode voice acting credit on the delightful children’s show Bluey.

With the series filmed right here in Australia, there is a bunch of local talent on show alongside the show’s creators. Another Home And Away alumni, Tai Hara, appears as James for a few episodes and Helen Thomson, who you might recognise from Blue Heelers or more recently as Gladys Presley in the film Elvis, shows up as well.

How to watch Colin From Accounts online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As a Binge (opens in new tab) original series, this streaming service is the best place to catch Colin From Accounts. Not only can you knock over all eight episodes within your 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), but there’s also a stack of other shows to catch, including a number of series from HBO. Binge has plans starting from AU$10p/m for a single SD stream on a Basic plan, up to AU$18p/m for four HD streams with a Premium subscription. There’s no lock-in contract with Binge, so you can switch between plans if you need to upgrade to more streams for your household or if you want to cancel at any time. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to watch a huge variety of content including movies, shows and documentaries, including access to US TV shows that are exclusive to HBO Max such as House of the Dragon (opens in new tab), The White Lotus (opens in new tab) and the upcoming series The Last of Us (opens in new tab).