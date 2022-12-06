The wait is over: Xbox gamers can now stream Binge on their consoles

Audio player loading…

It’s been a long time coming: finally Aussie gamers can stream shows and movies from Binge on their Xbox consoles. While the streaming service already had a long list of compatible platforms, Xbox has been noticeably missing, so this is a welcome early Christmas present for Binge viewers.

Aussies have been able to stream Binge across a number of devices including TVs, phones and in web browsers since its launch back in 2020. Consoles have taken a little longer to gain access, though both PlayStation 4 and 5 have supported the service since December 2021. Xbox is the latest platform to receive compatibility, with app support offered across both Xbox One S/X and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

Binge is the easiest place for Australian homes to access shows from the US streaming service HBO Max. In 2022 alone, Binge offered up massive shows such as the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, as well as new episodes of other popular series such as Euphoria and The White Lotus. There’s a lot of love for Australian shows on the service too, with the crime drama The Twelve and the original comedy Colin From Accounts also finding their home on Binge.

Move over 2022, 2023 is set to be the year of binge-worthy TV

2023 is looking to be a huge year for Binge. Not only will the platform launch its ad-supported tier in the first quarter, but it’s also set to get some big shows right out of the US with HBO releasing a stack of long-awaited titles next year.

One of the most anticipated is The Last of Us, set to debut on Binge on January 16. Based on the 2013 video game, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic series following Ellie and Joel, played by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, as they attempt to break out of an oppressive quarantine zone. There’s nine episodes coming in this series, so fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to. The latest trailer has dropped if you want to check it out ahead of time.

How to get Binge on your Xbox

So, do you want to watch shows available on Binge from your Xbox? We’ve got you covered with a quick step-by-step guide so you can jump right in. You’ll need to have either an Xbox One S/X or Xbox Series S/X to access the app as older consoles won’t be able to support it.

1. Subscribe to Binge through a web browser, there’s subscription support on the console as of this time.

2. Download the Binge app through the Xbox Store.

3. Once the app has installed on your console, sign in with your login details.

If you’re a new subscriber to Binge, you’ll get a 14-day free trial to test the service out with the ability to cancel anytime in those first two weeks to avoid being charged. If you’d like to keep using the service, plans start from AU$10p/m for one SD stream, and go up to AU$18p/m for four HD streams.