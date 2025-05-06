Spike Lee's new crime movie trailer features money, mayhem and Denzel Washington in what's sure to be an Apple TV+ hit
Spike Lee teases latest Denzel collaboration in Highest 2 Lowest trailer
Spike Lee has finally released the trailer for the hotly anticipated Highest 2 Lowest, and it looks like it's going to be a smash for A24 and Apple TV+.
The new movie is a reimagining of the classic Akira Kurosawa movie High and Low. In addition to Washington, it also stars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice – and as you can see from the trailer it looks like it's going to be an absolute blast.
Why Highest 2 Lowest looks set to be a smash
This will be Denzel Washington's fifth Spike Lee movie, following in the footsteps of Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man. So to say expectations are high for this latest collaboration would be a serious understatement.
Or as Lee put it on his official Instagram page: "I Know U Have Been Waiting 'HELLA LONG' And Here Is DA TEASER TRAILER (Finally🤓) For Da 5th Return Of D And LEE- HIGHEST 2 LOWEST."
The Kurosawa original was in turn based very loosely on the Ed McBain / Evan Hunter movie King's Ransom. In this telling it's about a music mogul (Washington) who is targeted in a ransom plot and finds himself jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.
I'm really excited about this potential new best Apple TV+ movie. Each Lee and Washington movie has been superb: Lee is an amazing storyteller and Washington is one of the finest actors working today, so I can't wait for this one.
Highest 2 Lowest is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on August 22, 2025, and will move to streaming on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.
