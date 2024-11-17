How to watch Landman online and stream Taylor Sheridan’s oil industry drama from anywhere

Watch Landman online

The funny thing about billionaire oil barons like Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) is that they never get their hands dirty. That's what the landmen are for. Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is M-Tex Oil's man in the field, a dreamer-turned-loser who lays his life on the line day after day in service to absent execs like Monty.

Read below as this guide explains how to watch Landman online exclusively on Paramount Plus – and potentially for FREE.

Tommy and Monty go way back, but while the West Texas oil boom fired Monty into the stratosphere, all it's landed Tommy is a heap of debt, high blood pressure and misplaced loyalties – to his sharp-suited superior and to the bottle. The thing is, he can't get enough of it.

Being held hostage by a drug cartel, taking on local law enforcement, burying the bodies. It's all in a day's work for Tommy and, in signature Thornton style, his monologues are dynamite. That is, unless his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) is putting the moves on him.

Want squeeze in another Taylor Sheridan show alongside Yellowstone season 5 part 2? Keep reading as we detail how to watch Landman online from anywhere.

How to watch Landman in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Landman premieres with a double-header exclusively on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 17 in the US and Canada. After that, one new episode will land each Sunday. Viewers in the UK and Australia can tune in every Monday, starting November 18. A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users. Prices start at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £6.99 / AU$6.99. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes of Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies like Smile 2. Traveling abroad? You can stream Landman on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Landman from abroad

Out of the country but eager to stream Landman online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

What you need to know about Landman

When is the Landman release date? Landman debuts the opening two of 10 episodes on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada on Sunday, November 17. Viewers in the UK and Australia will be able to tune in from Monday, November 18.

Landman episode schedule

Episode 1 – “Landman”: Sunday, November 17

– “Landman”: Sunday, November 17 Episode 2 – “Dreamers and Losers”: Sunday, November 17

– “Dreamers and Losers”: Sunday, November 17 Episode 3 – TBA: Sunday, November 24

– TBA: Sunday, November 24 Episode 4 – TBA: Sunday, December 1

– TBA: Sunday, December 1 Episode 5 – TBA: Sunday, December 8

– TBA: Sunday, December 8 Episode 6 – TBA: Sunday, December 15

– TBA: Sunday, December 15 Episode 7 – TBA: Sunday, December 22

– TBA: Sunday, December 22 Episode 8 – TBA: Sunday, December 29

– TBA: Sunday, December 29 Episode 9 – TBA: Sunday, January 5

– TBA: Sunday, January 5 Episode 10 – TBA: Sunday, January 12

Who is in the cast of Landman? Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris Ali Larter as Angela Norris Jon Hamm as Monty Miller Demi Moore as Cami Miller Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris Jacob Lofland as Copper Norris Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage James Jordan as Dale Bradley Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg Paulina Chavez as Ariana Mustafa Speaks as Boss Andy García as Galino Michael Peña as Armando Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio J.R. Villarreal as Manuel J.J. Thompson as Jiminez Crew

Can I watch Landman for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Paramount Plus before, you can watch Landman totally free with its 7-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Landman trailer

Landman | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On