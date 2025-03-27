Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe is expanding outside of Paramount+ again with another spin-off reportedly in the works

CBS is reportedly eyeing another Yellowstone spin-off about Kayce Dutton.

Luke Grimes is said to be reprising his role as Kayce and the procedural series might focus on his Navy SEAL background.

Exact plot detail are being kept under wraps and no deals are believed to have been made.

The Taylor Sheridan universe is expanding further than Paramount+ and Paramount Network as another new Yellowstone spin-off is reportedly in the works at CBS.

According to Variety, the broadcast network "is in early discussions on a procedural series", which will see Yellowstone star Luke Grimes return as livestock commissioner and former Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton.

Exact plot details for the potential offshoot are currently being kept under wraps and there's been no deals in place at the time, but Deadline has reported that the series "would likely tap into Kayce's Navy SEAL background".

This isn't the only Yellowstone spin-off to add to Sheridan's successful neo-Western roster as another offshoot series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is in the works, which will see them reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Yellowstone continues to expand its range

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

Sheridan's epic Western behemoth concluded its fifth season on December 15 (which aired on the Paramount Network and Peacock in the US, Paramount+ in the UK and Stan in Australia), but its legacy still lives on in its many sister series.

Sheridan, the mastermind behind some of the best Paramount+ shows like Landman and Tulsa King, has also created the Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923. Thanks to him, Paramount+ has become the home of neo-Western dramas and it's still going to keep growing with yet more Yellowstone spin-offs.

Michelle Pfeiffer is reportedly headlining an additional Yellowstone spin-off called The Madison, which is set to air sometime in 2025. However, Sheridan isn't stopping there as he's set to flesh out his Western universe with yet more offshoots, including 6666 and 1944.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the CBS spin-off, Grimes appeared as Beth Dutton's younger brother, Kayce throughout its five season run on Paramount Network. In the Yellowstone season 5 finale, Kayce signs over the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater and his tribe for $1.25 an acre, the price his ancestor James Dutton (Tim McGraw) paid in 1883 when the family settled there.

Though there was a condition to the sale – the land can never be developed and Kayce, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill) will live on a small part of the ranch. Kayce's career as a livestock commissioner throughout the original series could also serve as the foundation for the procedural angle.