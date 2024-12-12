I can’t keep track of all the Yellowstone spin-offs on Paramount Plus and yet another is reportedly in the works

If the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and 1923 weren't enough, then you're in luck as the Paramount Plus hit show is getting another spin-off.

Ahead of the Yellowstone season 5 finale on December 15 (which airs on the Paramount Network and Peacock in the US, Paramount Plus in the UK and Stan in Australia), Deadline has reported that a deal has been closed for another new spin-off series, with fan-favorites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who will lead the new show.

Taylor Sheridan, the creative mastermind behind the epic Western series and other gritty dramas like Landman and Tulsa King, is reportedly "working on the creative" for the upcoming spin-off. It's also believed to feature other cast members from the original series.

Thanks to Sheridan, Paramount Plus has become the home of neo-Western dramas and its extensive library is set to expand with another Yellowstone spin-off called The Madison, which is set to air sometime in 2025, led by Michelle Pfeiffer. That's not all as other spin-offs that have been greenlit include the limited series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, 6666 and 1944 - I'm struggling to keep up!

What do we know about the Yellowstone spin-off so far?

Right now, there is currently very limited information regarding the spin-off. According to Deadline, all we know is that the spin-off will be set in the same present-day time frame and will be the most similar to its original predecessor, with Yellowstone featuring in the title.

Yellowstone producers had been in talks with Reilly and Hauser for months after being eyed for a spin-off. It came out over the summer that the pair would potentially come back as leads of Yellowstone season 6 following the death of the series' lead character John Dutton as Kevin Costner decided not to return to the best Paramount Plus show's final part of season 5.

This news comes just before the season 5 finale, which left many fans wondering what happens next for the characters who are still alive at the end of the upcoming episode. But, now fans can rest easy with the announcement of a new spin-off, which means that this isn't the end for their favorite characters.

