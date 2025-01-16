American Primeval is a big Netflix hit – here are 3 more Western shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to follow it

Netflix has unveiled its most-watched movies and shows of the previous week, and American Primeval is officially a hit, pulling in the most views of any new shows launched that week. It still only sits at #2 overall in the English-language show charts, behind Missing You – which we think isn't that great, and we recommend some better shows to spend your time on.

American Primeval is a brutal, gory Western from the writer of The Revenant. Set in 1857, it's about the lengths people will go to not only for simple survival, but also to gain control of the American land, and the people trying to make their living there. It stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, and has had a middling response from critics (66% on Rotten Tomatoes), but has got audiences talking about its sheer grimness in a must-watch kind of way, and has an 88% audience score on RT.

If you've already blasted through the series, don't get your itchy 1800s wool trousers in a twist – here are three more Western shows on Netflix with high ratings to pick up next.

1. Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp (2016) | Syfy New Series 2016 | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Seasons: 4

Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson

A Western series that's quite a departure from the unflinching realism of American Primeval is the fantastic adventures of Wynonna Earp. The granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp must return to the town of Purgatory to continue up the work we all definitely remember Wyatt being famous for: fighting demons, with the help of Doc Holliday, who – as you will also certainly remember – is immortal.

It's based on a graphic novel, and is a fun way to cleanse the palate after Primeval. It's developed a very devoted following, and there's plenty of it to occupy your time.

2. Godless

Godless Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Seasons: 1

Starring: Jeff Daniels, Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy

This story of foolhardy vengeance is more in line with American Primeval's vibe than my previous pick. Jeff Daniels plays Frank Griffin, the head of an outlaw outfit who's hunting down Roy Goode (O'Connell), a former member of the gang who turned on them as they became too cruel and murderous for him to stomach. Goode finds shelter in a new town with Alice (Dockery), but it quickly becomes clear that Griffin's gang will find him.

The series showcases the conflicting loyalties and fears of people faced by a murderous gang, as well Frank's own management of his reputation. There will be many attempts to avoid a bloody final confrontation between Griffin and the people of the town, but it's inevitable…

3. Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Seasons: 1

Starring: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung

We head away from the American West for this twist on the Western, from Korea. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea during the 1920s, it follows people fleeing Korea over the border into China to find a new, free life. But just like the American West, this quickly becomes a lawless area, where good people must group together to build a new life, but killers and bandits operate too.

Adding complexity to it all is the creation of militias with the goal of taking back control of the Korean home from the Japanese army – but the whole story is fictionalized build-up to an infamous historical massacre, adding weight to the whole series.