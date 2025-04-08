The Bondsman is Prime Video's most popular show – here are 3 more quirky series with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
If you enjoyed Prime Video's Lazarus-like bounty hunter, we think you'll love these too
Fans of action horror series are having fun with The Bondsman, which is currently Prime Video's most popular show in the US at the time of writing.
It's the tale of a backwoods bounty hunter (Kevin Bacon) who unexpectedly finds himself dead – and then even more unexpectedly finds himself alive again. That means he's got a second chance at live and love, but the Devil himself has got other ideas.
If you like your shows with a bit of silliness amid the action, The Bondsman definitely delivers. And if you're looking for more quirky shows to stream on Prime Video, these three are well worth watching.
Ash vs Evil Dead
- RT rating: 99%
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US), Netflix (Australia)
Evil Dead 2 is one of my very favorite films, a gloriously gory, spooky and silly horror classic that’s delighted generations of film fans. The TV spin-off is true to the original movies, with Bruce Campbell reprising his role as the undead's worst enemy.
As the Sydney Morning Herald explained, "If you're a fan of the mixed-genre genre, this is a cracker, and aficionados of Sam Raimi's original films will love revisiting tropes, touchstones and Raimi's distinctive style. This also works perfectly well for newbies, though."
And the LA Times urged readers to "praise Bruce Campbell, the strong-chinned star". The show "splendidly, even triumphantly converts the comedy-horror movie franchise into a TV series."
Preacher
- RT rating: 92% (season 3)
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US)
I watched Preacher with my teen, and I think that makes me one of the world's worst parents: this live-action comic book caper is incredibly violent, deeply damaged and gratuitously horrible. And I mean all of that as a compliment.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's a flawed show for sure, but it's wickedly funny and keeps turning a dial marked "too much?" ever higher; if you like the gross-out moments of The Boys, you'll love this.
As The Straits Times explains, "It is an eccentric blend of existentially charged science fiction, the supernatural, action, comedy and drama, and spiced up with some very graphic violence and grotesque special effects."
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
- RT rating: 100% (Season 2)
- Where to watch: Prime Video (US), Netflix (UK and AU)
From the mind of Hitch-Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams, this quirky adventure "is a whirlwind of time traveling madness, beautiful friendships with a dash of a secret government conspiracy added in for good measure," says The Digital Fix.
"The series is Sherlock suffused with the DNA of Twin Peaks, Lost and Benny Hill," the Boston Herald raved. "This is a delightful, addictive show."
It's a very loose adaptation of the original novels, Den of Geek says, but it's "a freewheeling comedy-thriller, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency is agreeably daft entertainment". And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said "It's dark and funny and appalling and sad and silly, and very much its own thing."
You might also like
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
3 new Prime Video movies in April 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Everything new on Prime Video in April 2025, including Oscar winner Conclave and nominee Nickel Boys