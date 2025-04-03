Everything new on Prime Video in April 2025, including Oscar winner Conclave and nominee Nickel Boys

When a movie comes the end of its theatrical release, you can almost always rely on Prime Video to bring it to the platform at some point (depending on if it gets licensed out) – it's just one of the many reasons we praise it for being one of the best streaming services.

Over the past year or so, Prime Video has been quick to snatch up the streaming rights for movies fresh from the cinema, some titles that come to mind include The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) and more recently Sing Sing (2024) starring Colman Domingo. This month, you'll be able to stream Oscar nominees Conclave (2024) and Nickel Boys (2024), as well as its usual array of the best Prime Video shows.

There's nothing I love more than seeing brand new movies on streaming platforms, as it gives me a chance to do some major catching up on the ones I missed in the cinema. And it goes without saying that when these movies become available, our roundup of best Prime Video movies will definitely need a fresh revamp.

Everything new on Prime Video in April 2025

Arriving on April 1

2 Guns (movie)

12 Strong (movie)

48 Hours seasons 1–5 (TV show)

1984 (movie)

A Fistful of Dollars (movie)

A Guy Thing (movie)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit seasons 1–2 (TV show)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (movie)

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (movie)

Annie Hall (movie)

Baby Boy (movie)

Basic Instinct 2 (movie)

Battleship (movie)

Be Cool (movie)

Beauty Shop (movie)

Bones and All (movie)

Bull Durham (movie)

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room (movie)

Dazed and Confused (movie)

Death at a Funeral (movie)

Death Warrant (movie)

Death Wish 3 (movie)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (movie)

Death Wish II (movie)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (movie)

Dog (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)

Dunkirk (movie)

Fargo (movie)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (movie)

Fighting With My Family (movie)

For a Few Dollars More (movie)

Ford v Ferrari (movie)

Forrest Gump (movie)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (movie)

Freaks and Geeks season 1 (movie)

Get Shorty (movie)

Green Zone (movie)

Hackers (movie)

Hair (movie)

Hang 'Em High (movie)

Hannah and Her Sisters (movie)

Hannibal (movie)

Harvey (movie)

Hoosiers (movie)

Hot Pursuit (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine (movie)

Hotel RwandaIgor (movie)

Jeepers Creepers (movie)

Jerry Maguire (movie)

Jesus Christ Superstar (movie)

Joe Dirt (movie)

King Solomon's Mines (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (movie)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (movie)

Lars and the Real Girl (movie)

Last Tango in Paris (movie)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (movie)

Legion (movie)

Lifeforce (movie)

Lions for Lambs (movie)

Lost in Translation (movie)

Max (movie)

Max 2: White House Hero (movie)

Meet Joe Black (movie)

Mermaids (movie)

Mind the Game season 2 (TV show)

Missing in Action (movie)

Mission: Impossible (movie)

Mission: Impossible II (movie)

Mission: Impossible III (movie)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (movie)

Moonstruck (movie)

Mr. Mom (movie)

Navy Seals (movie)

Original Sin (movie)

Out of Sight (movie)

Out of Time (movie)

Over the Top (movie)

Overboard (movie)

Passengers (movie)

Pineapple Express (movie)

Quigley Down Under (movie)

Rain Man (movie)

Red Dawn (movie)

Return to Me (movie)

Rob Roy (movie)

Robin Hood (movie)

Safe House (movie)

Sense and Sensibility (movie)

Sleepover (movie)

Soul Plane (movie)

Spaceballs (movie)

Speak No Evil (movie)

Species (movie)

Species II (movie)

Species III (movie)

Stigmata (movie)

Street Fighter (movie)

The Amityville Horror (movie)

The Aviator (movie)

The Benchwarmers (movie)

The Big Country (movie)

The Big Lebowski (movie)

The Boy Next Door (movie)

The Chosen seasons 1–4

The Cutting Edge (movie)

The Deer Hunter (movie)

The Delta Force (movie)

The Eiger Sanction (movie)

The Game (movie)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (movie)

The Great Escape (movie)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (movie)

The Last Temptation of Christ (movie)

The Man in the Iron Mask (movie)

The Menu (movie)

The Nanny seasons 1–6 (TV show)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (movie)

The Prodigy (movie)

The Serpent and the Rainbow (movie)

The Unforgiven (movie)

The Visit (movie)

The Way West (movie)

The Young Messiah (movie)

Thelma & Louise (movie)

Three Thousand Years of Longing (movie)

Till (movie)

Timeless seasons 1–2 (TV show)

Titanic (movie)

Top Gun (movie)

Uptown Girls (movie)

Wargames (movie)

West Side Story (movie)

What's the Worst That Could Happen? (movie)

Women Talking (movie)

Yours, Mine & Ours (movie)



Arriving on April 8

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (TV show)

Spy High (TV show)



Arriving on April 10

G20 (movie)



Arriving on April 11

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns



Arriving on April 13

Conclave (movie)

Godfather of Harlem (TV show)



Arriving on April 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (movie)



Arriving on April 17

#1 Happy Family USA (TV show)

Leverage: Redemption (TV show)



Arriving on April 18

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era! (TV show)

Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns



Arriving on April 22

Gladiator II (movie)

Teenage Kraken (movie)



Arriving on April 24

American Horror Story season 12 (TV show)

Étoile (TV show)



Arriving on April 25

Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC



Arriving on April 29

Nickel Boys (movie)

Wear Whatever the F You Want (TV show)