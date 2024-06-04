Netflix’s Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases a surprising new detail about the show’s budding romance
There’s fresh gossip in the ton
The highly-anticipated trailer for part two of Bridgerton season three has finally landed and teases some clues about the future of Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) love story in the hit Netflix series.
Their romance has been lovingly dubbed as ‘Polin’ by fans ever since Penelope started pining for her long-time crush throughout the past two seasons. Fast forward to Bridgerton season three and their friendship turned will-they-won’t-they romance has gripped the hearts of fans, with it also landing a spot on our best Netflix shows list.
Of course, fans of the show will know that Penelope is leading a double life as the anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown – a secret only she and her former friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) know that was first hinted at in Bridgerton season one.
In the trailer (see below), gossip travels quickly about Penelope and Colin’s engagement after he proposed to her at the end of part one of season three. Everyone is delighted with the news, but Eloise is definitely not happy with the prospect of seeing her brother get married to someone hiding such a huge secret about her true self.
While Eloise threatens to expose Penelope’s covert activities and derail their engagement, fans are particularly fascinated by a hidden detail that may serve as an integral part of Polin’s love story.
Secrets, scandal and a surprising new home
The subtle detail in question is at 0:47 seconds in the trailer, where Penelope and Colin are seen embracing in a grand room with sheets hanging on the wall and mirrors. Their regal furniture is surrounded by mountains of suitcases, making it appear as if they have only just moved into the sprawling property.
Given that it’s not the Bridgerton or Featherington households, fans have been speculating (see post below) that this could in fact be Colin’s Bloomsbury residence spoken about in Julia Quinn’s novel Romancing Mr Bridgerton.
In the book, Colin and Penelope move into a house in Bloomsbury and have four children. Fans have been excitedly waiting to see if this part of their story reflects on to the second half of the series, especially since Colin and Penelope also have four children in the book.
If it were to be Colin’s new residence, this would be the first time we see the notorious Bloomsbury house. Could this be the moment Colin finally finds his ‘“home’” with Penelope? We’ll have to wait until June 13 to find out.
