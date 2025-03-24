4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)

Features
By published

Eerie chills and big thrills – all streaming now on the best free streaming services

A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
You can stream Zodiac for free on Plex and Pluto (Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

We all have the best streaming services at our fingertips, but it’s still easy to feel overwhelmed by endless options and mounting subscription fees. The good news? You don’t need to spend a penny to enjoy some excellent films. The best free streaming services, like Plex, Pluto TV, and Tubi, are packed with hidden gems just waiting to be discovered.

This week’s picks lean into the darker side of storytelling. From eerie, folky cult horror to psychological thrillers, and even a dose of whatever genre-bending chaos Lars Von Trier is serving. Think of it as spring cleaning for your nerves.

So if you’re in the mood for something gripping, strange, or just plain unsettling, we’ve got you covered. Here are four standout films, all scoring 80% or more on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, that you can stream for free right now. No sign-up, no fees, just great cinema.

Let Me In (Plex, Tubi)

Let Me In (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Let Me In (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: 2010
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%
Length: 115 minutes
Director: Matt Reeves
Main cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, Richard Jenkins, Cara Buono

If Nosferatu fever earlier this year got you in the mood for more vampires, then Let Me In needs to be on your watchlist. This eerie, beautifully shot film is more than just a scary movie, it’s a haunting coming-of-age story wrapped in blood and snow. A remake of the Swedish classic Let the Right One In, it surprisingly does the original justice, and that’s not something we say lightly.

Let Me In follows a lonely boy who befriends a mysterious girl in his apartment block. Only… she’s not quite what she seems. With strong performances (especially from a young Chloë Grace Moretz), it’s a rare mix of tender and terrifying. If you like your horror with substance and heart, this one’s a must-watch.

Melancholia (Kanopy, Plex, Pluto, Tubi)

Release date: 2011
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%
Length: 130 minutes
Director: Lars Von Trier
Main cast: Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Alexander Skarsgård, Brady Corbet

Lars von Trier’s Melancholia is not your typical end-of-the-world movie. But then again, when has he ever done typical? Instead, this is a slow, stunning, and deeply unsettling meditation on depression, and the strange sense of calm that can come in the face of annihilation.

A rogue planet is heading toward Earth, and two sisters – played by Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg – cope with the impending doom in very different ways. Expect dream-like imagery, a haunting score, and raw, emotional performances, all woven into a film that’s as beautiful as it is bleak. If you’re in the mood for some elegant existential dread, Melancholia is unforgettable.

The Wicker Man (Freevee, Plex, Pluto, Tubi)

THE WICKER MAN - Official Trailer - Starring Christopher Lee - YouTube THE WICKER MAN - Official Trailer - Starring Christopher Lee - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: 1973
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%
Length: 102 minutes
Director: Robin Hardy
Main cast: Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento

Long before Midsommar and the rise of cult horror, there was The Wicker Man. This 1973 British classic is part detective mystery, part folk horror fever dream – and it’s still deeply creepy, holding up remarkably well more than 50 years later.

The story follows a police officer sent to a remote island to investigate a missing child. But the locals are... not quite what they seem. And the truth is far stranger (and not to mention more horrifying) than he ever imagined. With its slow-building unease, eerie music, and an unforgettable final act, The Wicker Man is a masterclass in atmospheric storytelling.

Side Effects (Plex, Pluto)

Side Effects - HD Trailer - Channing Tatum, Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta Jones - YouTube Side Effects - HD Trailer - Channing Tatum, Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta Jones - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: 2013
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%
Length: 105 minutes
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Main cast: Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Contagion, Ocean’s Eleven), Side Effects dives into the murky world of prescription medication. What starts as a moody psychological drama quickly transforms into something much darker, with plenty of twists along the way.

The story follows a woman prescribed a new drug after struggling with her mental health. But when strange things start to happen, her psychiatrist is drawn into a web of lies, secrets, and shifting truths. It’s slick, stylish, and keeps you guessing right up to the end.

You might also like

Becca Caddy
Becca Caddy

Becca is a contributor to TechRadar, a freelance journalist and author. She’s been writing about consumer tech and popular science for more than ten years, covering all kinds of topics, including why robots have eyes and whether we’ll experience the overview effect one day. She’s particularly interested in VR/AR, wearables, digital health, space tech and chatting to experts and academics about the future. She’s contributed to TechRadar, T3, Wired, New Scientist, The Guardian, Inverse and many more. Her first book, Screen Time, came out in January 2021 with Bonnier Books. She loves science-fiction, brutalist architecture, and spending too much time floating through space in virtual reality. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mark Ruffalo dressed up as a detective leaning against a desk in Zodiac
4 great free movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 3)
Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 10)
Best Netflix movies: Easy A
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (February 10)
Amanda Seyfried looks at Justin Timberlake while wearing formal attire
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (February 3)
5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (January 13)
Titane movie
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (February 17)
Latest in Streaming
A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
Samuel and Romy standing very close together in A24&#039;s Babygirl movie
Everything new on Max in April 2025, including A24's Babygirl and The Last of Us season 2
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
This City Is Ours
How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Latest in Features
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
A still of Kirsten Dunst in a wedding dress in a pond from the movie Melancholia
4 great free movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 24)
The Claude, ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity logos, clockwise from top left
The ultimate AI search face-off - I pitted Claude's new search tool against ChatGPT Search, Perplexity, and Gemini, the results might surprise you
The home screen on an iPhone 16e smartphone
I think the iPhone 16e is too expensive – and as it turns out, so does nearly everybody else
Helly R and Mark S look shocked in Severance season 2
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
More about streaming
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.

Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
A post-apocalyptic crew from Amazon Prime original TV show, The Wheel of Time S3

How to watch The Wheel of Time S3 online – stream Prime's fantasy series from anywhere
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #387)
See more latest
Most Popular
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Beautiful.ai
What is Beautiful.ai: Create modern presentations in as little time as possible
Andrew Koji as Zeek pointing a gun at someone off camera.
Andrew Koji reveals Gangs of London season 3's new mysterious assassin is like 'the human Terminator' in the Sky Original series
Viggle
What is Viggle: everything you need to know about the AI animation tool and meme generator
Murf.AI
What is Murf.ai: everything you need to know about the AI voice generator
Asana AI
What is Asana AI: how the productivity tool uses AI to make your workflow more efficient
Llama Water Tracker
My days of forgetting to drink water are over thanks to this adorable little app
Neon artwork of a stylised SSD against a brick wall.
The dawn of PCIe 7.0 could mean faster SSDs for everyone - but not just yet
EV Camping
I went EV camping in a Rivian R1S, and here’s what I learned
June smiles as she holds a baby in The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6
3 new Hulu series I've added to my watchlist for April with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes