5 great free movies to stream on Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (May 5)

Whether you’re dodging unpredictable spring showers or just in the mood to hibernate with a great film, this week’s lineup of free movies has you covered.

The best free streaming services, including Pluto TV, Plex, Kanopy, and Hoopla, are serving up a collection of gritty crime, mind-bending sci-fi, bone-crunching sports drama, and even a zombie flick that redefined the genre.

Below, we’ve picked five standout titles worth your time, from a Tarantino classic loaded with 70s swagger to a South Korean horror hit that’s as emotional as it is terrifying. Expect big-name stars, Oscar-winning performances, and enough twists, turns, and action to keep you totally hooked.

1. Jackie Brown (Plex)

Jackie Brown (1997) Official Trailer - Samuel L. Jackson, Quentin Taratino Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 1997

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Length: 155 minutes

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Main cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton

You could easily argue that Jackie Brown is Quentin Tarantino’s coolest and possibly even most understated film. Adapted from Elmore Leonard’s novel Rum Punch, Jackie Brown is a 90s crime story starring the iconic Pam Grier as a flight attendant who smuggles cash for an arms dealer (played by Samuel L. Jackson). When she gets caught, Jackie comes up with a plan to double-cross both the cops and the criminals, keeping everyone guessing right to the end.

It’s influenced heavily by 70s blaxploitation films and it’s full of heart thanks to a slow-burn romance between Jackie and bail bondsman Max Cherry (played by Robert Forster). As is always the case with Tarantino films, expect sharp dialogue, a fantastic soundtrack, and a far more mature, emotionally rich vibe than some of his other work. If you love heist twists, tension, and characters who feel like real people, it’s a must watch.

2. Warrior (Pluto TV, Plex)

Warrior (2011) Movie Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2011

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Length: 139 minutes

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Main cast: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison, Frank Grillo

Warrior isn’t just a sports movie, it’s also a family drama that makes an emotional punch as well as plenty of literal ones. Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton play estranged brothers who both enter an intense MMA tournament, each battling their own demons inside and outside the ring. Nick Nolte, in a raw and heartbreaking performance, is their recovering alcoholic father who is desperately trying to make amends.

As you’d expect, there’s plenty of fighting here (and the choreography is really well done), but this movie’s real strength is in its emotional depth. It’s about family, forgiveness, and how hard it is to break free from the past. If you loved classic movies like Rocky or The Fighter but want something grittier then Warrior will wreck you in the best way.

3. Snowpiercer (Pluto TV, Plex)

Snowpiercer Official US Release Trailer #1 (2014) - Chris Evans Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2014

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Main cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-Ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer

Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer is a wild ride. It’s set in a frozen apocalypse where Earth’s last survivors live on a train that’s constantly on the move and it’s an explosive mix of action, dystopia, and social commentary. Chris Evans plays Curtis, a man who leads a rebellion from the grimy, overcrowded tail section of the train all the way to the front cars where the elite live, exposing the dark underbelly of the society along the way.

It’s packed with intense, claustrophobic action scenes, surreal moments (Tilda Swinton as a cruel bureaucrat is a standout), and smart metaphors about class, power, and human survival. This is a movie that feels just as relevant today as it did when it first came out. If you like high-concept sci-fi high-concept that’s a bit weird, then hop aboard.

4. Train to Busan (Hoopla, Kanopy, Plex)

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2016

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Yeon Sang-Ho

Main cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-Mi, Ma Dong-Seok, Choi Woo Sik, Kim Eui-Sung

Easily one of the best zombie movies of all time, Train to Busan takes the familiar outbreak formula and cranks it up with incredible tension, emotional storytelling, and characters you’re actually cheering for. Gong Yoo stars as a workaholic dad called Seok-Woo who is trying to reconnect with his daughter on a train ride that quickly turns into a nightmare when a zombie virus starts to spread.

The genius of Train to Busan is its emotional tension and relentless pace, you barely have time to breathe between the zombie attacks. Beyond the gore and jump scares, it’s a film about sacrifice and what it really means to protect the people you love. An absolute must-watch, even if you think you’re tired of zombie flicks at this point.

5. Memento (Hoopla, Kanopy, Pluto TV, Plex)

Memento (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 2000

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Length: 116 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

Main cast: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior, Stephen Tobolowsky

Before Inception and The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan made Memento, a twisty, brain-bending sort-of-noir movie that still holds up as one of his best. Guy Pearce stars as Leonard, a man hunting his wife’s killer while struggling with memory loss. As if that wasn’t enough to throw you off, the story unfolds in reverse, giving all of us an insight into Leonard’s fragmented world.

Memento is smart, stylish, and demands your full attention, but we promise it’s worth every second. It’s a great example of unreliable narration and psychological suspense as you can’t really trust anything you’re seeing. If you’ve never seen it (or haven’t revisited in a while), this is the perfect excuse to get lost in Nolan’s puzzle box of a movie.