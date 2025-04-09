5 new Prime Video dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes I'm streaming in April – and you should too

Another month and, like always, another jam-packed list from Prime Video. This time around is rather exciting as new releases Conclave (2024) and Nickel Boys (2024) find their home on one of the best streaming services, and while I'm excited to finally watch them, it's these these five dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics I have my eye on.

Drama is by far my favorite genre due to the fact that it can capture so many emotions and offer in-depths explorations of a variety of themes. This list does just that. Starting off I've selected a hard-hitting biopic that is genuinely one of the most difficult movies I've seen, followed by two romance comedies from highly respected filmmakers, an '80s sports drama, and a black comedy crime that has stood the test of time.

You don't need me to tell you that Prime Video is one of the best streaming services, because its list of everything new in April 2025 will tell you the same.

Till (2022)

TILL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 130 minutes

130 minutes Director: Chinonye Chukwu

Chinonye Chukwu Arriving on: April 1

This biographical drama is by far one of the most difficult movies I've ever watched, and if you're sensitive about movies that explore racial injustice and racist violence then I'd hold off on this one. But that aside, Till is a heart-breaking yet powerful true story about a grieving mother and her fight for justice that was one of the key contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

Chukwu's masterpiece chronicles the true story of Emmett Till. In 1955 in the early years of the Civil Rights Movement, 14 year-old Emmett Till is kidnapped, lynched, and brutally murdered by a group of white people when visiting his family in Mississippi. Left distraught at the loss of her only child, Mamie Till Mobley takes her grief and turns it into action and uses the murder of her son to spark a nation-wide campaign that would lead to the implementation of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Lost In Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation Official Trailer #1 - Bill Murray Movie (2003) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola Arriving on: April 1

Sofia Coppola made her filmmaking debut with her 1999 movie adaptation of The Virgin Suicides, and went on to write and direct Priscilla (2023), which was one of the many movies I streamed in March 2025. However, it was Lost In Translation that earned her the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson star in Coppola's romance comedy-drama, exploring themes of disconnection and isolation. Bob Harris (Murray) is a fading film star who finds work in Tokyo promoting Suntory Whisky. At the same time, newlywed Charlotte (Johansson) also finds herself in Tokyo accompanying her photographer husband who's always at work. Isolated and lost in their individual ways, Bob and Charlotte meet perchance and a friendship is born. being in a different country, both are lost in a literal sense, but its their shared feelings of internal disconnect from the world around them that allows them to grow closer.

Annie Hall (1977)

Annie Hall Official Trailer #1 - Woody Allen Movie (1977) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 93 minutes

93 minutes Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen Arriving on: April 1

I haven't watched Annie Hall - its director being the obvious reason – but there's no denying that it's considered as one of the best movies ever made, let alone one of the best romantic drama movies. This romance flick scored nominations for the 'Big Five' at the 1978 Oscars, winning four; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress for Diane Keaton.

Breaking the fourth wall throughout, divorced comedian Alvy Singer (Allen) addresses the audience directly as he takes us through us recent relationship with nightclub singer Annie Hall (Keaton). Trying to get to the bottom of why his marriage failed, Singer recalls his early childhood and school years, into the days where he first met Annie and how their love story began. The good and the bad surface, highlighting the trials and tribulations of modern romance at the time.

Fargo (1996)

Fargo Official Trailer #1 - Steve Buscemi Movie (1996) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Ethan Coen & Joel Coen

Ethan Coen & Joel Coen Arriving on: April 1

If I ever see Fargo in one of the monthly streaming lists, I will always encourage readers to watch it if they haven't already. And even if you've seen it a million times before, watch it again.

It's an easy evening watch that packs the perfect blend of crime and comedy to create one spectacle of a drama that's guaranteed to keep you hooked. And of course, who can say no to some Frances McDormand?

Car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) has got himself into a bit of a vulnerable situation and has racked up a huge amount of debt. To pay back this money as fast as he can he recruits two thugs (Steve Buscemi & Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife so that his wealthy father-in-law can post a large ransom. Their plan goes accordingly, until one little slip-up sends the plan south making an even bigger mess than before.

Bull Durham (1988)

BULL DURHAM (1988) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: R

R Length: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: Ron Shelton

Ron Shelton Arriving on: April 1

To top off the list, this sports drama was inspired by the name of professional baseball player Laurence 'Crash' Davis played by Kevin Costner, with Susan Sarandon as the leading lady.

Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon) is a devote groupie for the minor league baseball team, the Bulls, who has an affair with a player each season. When new pitcher Ebby Calvin Laloosh (Tim Robbins) is selected at the start of the new season, a romantic bond is formed between the two, but when seasoned catcher Crash Davis (Costner) is recruited to give the new catcher guidance, Annie finds herself falling for him.