Disappointed by The Electric State? Here's 4 reasons you should watch Tales From the Loop on Prime Video

Features
By published

Tales From The Loop is a much better Simon Stålenhag adaptation

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Electric State has disappointed fans and critics alike after the Netflix movie received a very low Rotten Tomatoes score of 18%. In his The Electric State review, our senior entertainment reporter Tom Power called the movie "another subpar non-Marvel project to add to the Russo brothers' library of movie and TV show misfires", and many critics have agreed that it's not one of the best Netflix movies.

With that in mind, there's another Simon Stålenhag adaptation that has received a much better response, but it's also been criminally overlooked as I myself had only found out about it recently. Tales From the Loop is so good, that it's worthy of a spot on our best Prime Video shows list, and it tackles similar themes to The Electric State in a much better way.

Here are 4 reasons why you should give it a go this weekend.

1. It has a much higher Rotten Tomatoes score

A young boy uses a camera in a field of flowers while a woman stands and watches him

(Image credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios)

Compared to The Electric State, Tales From the Loop has an impressive 87% score, so it was received a lot more favorably than the latest take on Stålenhag's work.

The critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Though the show around them burns a bit too slowly, Tales from the Loop beautifully transposes Simon Stålenhag's paintings into moving art and provides a welcome dose of warmth and humanity with its sci-fi."

2. It's a more faithful adaptation

Two people run in the snow, towards large towers in the distance

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Electric State has come under fire for only being loosely based on the Stålenhag novel of the same name, with many fans feeling like the movie hasn't properly captured the essence of his work. Critics have described the movie as being "formulaic" in its approach.

Many consider Tales From the Loop to be a more faithful take, except for the fact it's moved locations from a small Swedish town to the American Midwest. If you're the kind of fan who prefers movies and shows to stick to the source material, you might enjoy this one a lot more than The Electric State.

3. The score and sound design is brilliant

A man stands in front of a giant yellow machine

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Movies and shows aren't all about the visuals, and it's important there's some good audio to really elevate the story. I adored Tales From the Loop's score so much, that I found I didn't mind when there were long periods without any dialogue because I could lose myself in the sound and accompanying visuals (which are just as beautiful, by the way). It's an immersive experience that hits differently when you use some of the best surround sound systems on the market.

You can thank composers Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan for bringing it to life, and if you like it enough, you can also stream the soundtrack on platforms like Spotify or Tidal.

4. Matt Reeves served as executive producer on the show

Oswald Cobblepot stands on a balcony looking behind him in The Penguin Max TV show

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Max)

Everyone's been raving about Matt Reeves' Max show The Penguin lately, and if you're keen to check out some of his other work, Tales From the Loop is just one of the many projects he's got under his belt. While the TV adaptation was created by Nathaniel Halpern, Reeves has a big credit on this series.

The whole team has created something really special, directing a cast made up of names like Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, and Jonathan Pryce.

You might also like

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Millie Bobby Brown&#039;s Michelle armed with a paint gun while standing next to some robots in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
The Electric State could have been a great Netflix sci-fi movie, but it's just more evidence that it's Marvel or bust for the Russo brothers
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
Terminator Salvation
7 of my favorite sci-fi movies are streaming on Prime Video, Max, Hulu and more
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody on a couch looking at each other with a laptop in front of them
Disney Plus had two of the most-streamed shows of 2024 – here are the 3 I recommend watching on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video
Michelle, Keats, and Doctor Amherst looking unimpressed and worried in The Electric State
Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
Wallace looking worried and Gromit peers from behind him in Vengeance Most Fowl
Oscar-nominated animation Flow is streaming on Max – here are 5 similar movies on Netflix, Hulu and more with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Amazon Prime Video
Disappointed by The Electric State? Here's 4 reasons you should watch Tales From the Loop on Prime Video
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions.
Cruel Intentions has been canceled after one season on Prime Video, but I'm not surprised by its cruel fate
Pia holding a camera and smiling at something off camera in Picture This.
Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
An angry Mark Grayson flying towards the camera in Invincible season 3 episode 7
Invincible season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show's next chapter
Latest in Features
Disappointed by The Electric State? Here's 4 reasons you should watch Tales From the Loop on Prime Video
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
5 reasons your PS5 needs a VPN
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
With discounts of up to 95%, these are the biggest deals I've managed to find in the Steam Spring Sale
The cast of The Parenting
The Parenting is Max's #1 most-watched movie but it has frightening reviews – here are 3 better horror films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line
Why AI commonization is so important for business intelligent transformation and what Huawei’s data storage has to offer
Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
More about amazon prime video
An angry Mark Grayson flying towards the camera in Invincible season 3 episode 7

Invincible season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show's next chapter
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher

Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
From left to right, there&#039;s a MacBook Air and XPPen drawing display with accessories. There&#039;s some brightly coloured artwork on the display that reads &quot;Spicy&quot;.

This impressive 4K drawing display I reviewed was so natural to draw on, I may never use paper again
See more latest
Most Popular
A triptych image featuring the Sennheiser HD 505, Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2025), and Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4).
5 unmissable tech reviews of the week: why the MacBook Air (M4) should be your next laptop and the best sounding OLED TV ever
Asif Ali Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan stand in line with a convenience store backdrop. Poorna is standing at the front with her arms on her hips in Deli Boys.
Hulu has 36 new shows this month – here are 3 you should watch this weekend with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
Best EVs of 2025
I've test-driven more than 20 electric cars in the past year – here are my top 8 EVs of 2025 so far
Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display
What's the best camera sensor format? You told us your clear favorite – here's why it's not that simple
Green background featuring laptop with connect button
I tried the "world's most secure VPN" and while it's not the VPN you'll want, you'll need it sooner than you think
Apple Watch Series 10 experience
How can we make wearables more sustainable, and is it even possible?
LG G5 OLED TV mounted on wall showing image of man in a parking garage
The new LG OLED TV feature I’m most excited about is Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation – here’s why
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 sitting on its packaging
What is GDDR7? The latest VRAM technology explained
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 RAM
What is XMP? The Intel RAM technology explained
The cast of The Parenting
The Parenting is Max's #1 most-watched movie but it has frightening reviews – here are 3 better horror films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes