7 of my favorite indie sci-fi movies streaming on Prime Video, Max, Hulu and more

Features
By
published

Don't let these gems pass you by

Terminator Salvation
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Needing some suggestions for sci-fi fare to catapult you out of the late winter doldrums and spark your imagination as we slingshot into spring (for those in the Norther Hemisphere at least)? Tired of rewatching Galaxy Quest or Jurassic Park for the umpteenth time? Well, let’s strip away the repetitiveness and open our minds to discover seven transportive candidates you might have missed or been hesitant about.

We’ve got you covered with a tempting selection of unloved and often overlooked science fiction films sure to refresh your interest in the genre. Our goal is to keep you fortified with engaging visual material as you navigate today’s vast constellation of available streaming movies.

Open your hearts and minds and let’s venture into these seven worthy cinematic explorations on the best streaming services.

Aniara (2019)

YouTube YouTube
Watch On

Here’s a truly haunting meditation on the dangers of space travel that will linger with you long after the final credits roll. After a colony spaceship carrying travelers bound for Mars is knocked off course and its engines fail when it’s hit by space debris, passengers must cope with the shocking reality that they’ll never reach their destination. Adapted from the epic science fiction poem by Swedish Nobel laureate Harry Martinson, it’s low budget, hard sci-fi at its very best.

Aniara is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus in the US, and on the BFI Player in the UK.

Terminator: Salvation - Director’s Cut (2009)

Yes, we are well aware of fans’ extreme dislike over this prequel tale of an experimental cyborg named Marcus Wright, played by Sam Worthington and his role in the fate of Christian Bale’s John Connor, but it has aged nicely after the well-publicized disasters of Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. You might miss Arnie’s Terminator in this installment directed by McG but Skynet has never been more scary, especially that human-snatching Harvester robot!

Terminator: Salvation - Director’s Cut is currently streaming on Max in the US and Sky in the UK.

The Creator (2023)

The Creator | Official Trailer - YouTube The Creator | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Director Gareth Edwards follows up his involvement with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with this action-centric offering about a former special forces agent named Joshua (played by Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington) hunting down a mysterious AI leader in the war against humanity. The film’s cinematography, sound design, and visually striking sets are outstanding, and if you can forgive some of its narrative stumbles and plot conveniences (not to mention the terrible title), The Creator will reward sci-fi lovers looking for an immersive ride.

The Creator is currently streaming on Prime Video in the US, UK and Australia.

Fantastic Planet (1973)

LA PLANETE SAUVAGE / FANTASTIC PLANET (Masters of Cinema) HD DVD Trailer - YouTube LA PLANETE SAUVAGE / FANTASTIC PLANET (Masters of Cinema) HD DVD Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

True animation fanatics know this French cult sci-fi classic well as it was a pioneering achievement in the art and still holds up today as an intriguing reflection of modern society. Directed by René Laloux, the bizarre plot follows the relationship between the tiny human-like Oms and their much larger blue-skinned oppressors, the Draags, who rule over the planet of Ygam. Plenty of relevant topics to digest here like racism, animal rights, slavery, and ecology.

Fantastic Planet is currently streaming on Max, The Roku Channel and Plex in the US, and Pluto TV in the UK.

Communion (1989)

Communion ≣ 1989 ≣ Trailer - YouTube Communion ≣ 1989 ≣ Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Adapted from horror author and ufologist Whitley Streiber’s 1987 novel, this unsettling sci-fi gem stars Christopher Walken as the eccentric writer who suffers a series of close encounter abductions by freaky extraterrestrials while at his rural cabin in upstate New York. Walken is fantastic here in a tour de force of confusion, fear, and slight madness while trying to reconcile the nightmares and trauma he suffered without alienating his loving wife (Lindsay Krause).

Communion is currently streaming on Prime Video, Peacock, Fubo TV, Peacock, The Roku Channel and Plex in the US.

Melancholia (2011)

Not for the timid, yet yielding a kind of transcendent essence, Melancholia is Danish director Lars von Trier’s haunting allegory of mental illness and depression as two sisters’ relationship crumbles during a country estate wedding as a rogue planet is on a collision course with Earth. Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg work wonders on screen and the classical score, notably Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, adds emotional punctuation marks on an absorbing jewel.

Melancholia is currently streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Fubo TV, Pluto TV and Plex in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Greenland (2020)

Greenland | Official Trailer [HD] | On Demand Everywhere December 18th - YouTube Greenland | Official Trailer [HD] | On Demand Everywhere December 18th - YouTube
Watch On

This instant sci-fi classic blazed far under the radar when it broke through our atmosphere in the summer of 2020 as theaters were forced to close due to the pandemic. Starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, Greenland boasts spectacular special effects and a harrowing survival storyline as a family races to reach sanctuary before a planet-killing comet crashes to Earth.

Greenland is currently streaming on Max in the US, Prime Video in the UK, and Netflix and Prime Video in Australia.

You might also like

Jeff Spry

Jeff Spry is a screenwriter and freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at Space.com, SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Megan Fox as an android in Subservience with wiring exposed on her cheek
Subservience is #2 on Netflix but it's disappointing — here are 3 better sci-fi movies with 80% or more on Rotten Tomatoes
The Ocean&#039;s Eleven line up
5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (December 30)
Mark Ruffalo dressed up as a detective leaning against a desk in Zodiac
4 great free movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 3)
Mad Max
Dune: Part Two has just been added to Netflix - here are 3 other gripping sci-fi movies with over 87% on Rotten Tomatoes
Nicholas Hoult sits on the jury in Juror #2
7 underrated movies released in 2024 that you shouldn't miss streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Max and more
Anthony Mackie as Will in Elevation.
Elevation is Max's #1 movie - here are 3 more sci-fi thrillers with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next
Latest in Streaming
Disney Imagineering BDX Droids at Disneyland Galaxy&#039;s Edge
The adorable BDX Droids are coming to more Disney Parks around the world, including Disney World
A TV with the Disney Plus and Hulu logos displayed next to the words &#039;don&#039;t miss&#039;
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price – perfect timing for Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari waves to the crowd from the stage during F1 75 Live in the run up to the 2025 F1 season
How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Terminator Salvation
7 of my favorite indie sci-fi movies streaming on Prime Video, Max, Hulu and more
Latest in Features
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
The player attacks an enemy in Judgement.
The latest PlayStation sale is here, and these are the five games under $15 / £15 I've got in my basket
In this photo illustration a Google Play logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Why is there so much spyware hidden in the Play Store?
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
More about streaming
Cassian Andor piloting a TIE Avenger in Andor season 2

Andor is the best Star Wars TV show I’ve ever watched – here are 3 reasons why you should catch season 2 when it releases in April
Disney Imagineering BDX Droids at Disneyland Galaxy&#039;s Edge

The adorable BDX Droids are coming to more Disney Parks around the world, including Disney World
LG XBoom Go XG2T and JBL Clip 5 on white and black background

LG XBoom Go XG2T vs JBL Clip 5: which mini Bluetooth speaker will reign supreme?
See more latest
Most Popular
In this photo illustration a Google Play logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Why is there so much spyware hidden in the Play Store?
Apple Watch Ultra 2 showing an outdoor walk workout alongside a trainer
Is walking a good exercise for weight loss?
Gemini Code Assist
What is Gemini Code Assist? Everything we know about the AI coding tool
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
The Leica I camera with 50mm f/3.5 lens attached, on a grey surface with dark background
The Leica I turns 100 years old – here’s why it’s one of the most influential cameras of all time
Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins in Paradise
I'm relieved that Paradise season 2 has been confirmed after that mind-blowing finale
Amazfit Active 2
I ditched all my strength training plans for a $99 smartwatch – here's what happened
PrivadoVPN running on an iPhone during TechRadar&#039;s VPN tests
Why PrivadoVPN Free is still the best free VPN for streaming
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey on a beach in Luca Guadagnino&#039;s Queer
I streamed my favorite movie of 2025 so far in February – here are 9 of my favorite watches on Netflix, Prime Video, and more
Lady Gaga sat at a press conference table for Spotify&#039;s fan event
Spotify’s press conference with Lady Gaga shows that music streaming services really do think about the fans after all