Elevation is Max's #1 movie - here are 3 more sci-fi thrillers with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next

Max has found its new number one movie this week with the sci-fi thriller Elevation, while The White Lotus season 3 still remains Max's most-watched show.

The new Max movie stars Captain America 4's Anthony Mackie as a post-apocalyptic survivor hiding from monstrous creatures in the Rocky Mountains. However, when his son needs life-saving supplies, he ventures from the safety of his refuge and risks everything to rescue him.

While Elevation doesn't make it onto our best Max movies list with its 56% Rotten Tomatoes score, here are three adrenaline-filled action movies that definitely do, and that you should watch next.

The Host

The Host (2006) – Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Bong Joon-ho

Before creating the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho penned 2006 monster flick The Host. In it, a creature appears from the Han River in Seoul and snatches Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung). When her family discover that she's being held captive, they help her father Gang-doo (Kang-ho Song) escape quarantine from the monster-derived virus and set out to rescue her. The Host is an entertaining sci-fi horror hybrid with impressive CGI effects and satirical elements. How would this river monster fare against Godzilla or Kong, I wonder?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 150 minutes

150 minutes Director: George Miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest entry to the Mad Max movie series and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular heroine. Set years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, this prequel story sees a young Furiosa snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and embroiled in the conflict between two tyrannical warlords. While they war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa must survive many trials to try and find her way home.

TechRadar's Tom Power writes: "One of 2024's highly anticipated new movies is packed with high-octane action, stunning cinematography, and an almost unrecognizable, prosthetics-laden Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel star looking pretty, well, demented as chief antagonist Dementus."

Dredd

Dredd 3D Official Trailer #1 (2012) - Karl Urban Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 80%

80% Age rating: R

R Length: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Pete Travis

The Boys' Karl Urban plays Judge Dredd, a law enforcer who is judge, jury and executioner over a dystopian metropolis called Mega-City One located in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Along with his psychic rookie partner Judge Anderson (Olivia Thirlby), the pair investigate three murders in a tower block where they come face-to-face with its malevolent resident drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey). This violent comic book adaptation is a sci-fi classic with TechRadar's freelance writer Carrie Marshall hailing Dredd as: "a thrilling, balletic epic that doesn't let up for a moment."

