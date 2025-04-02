5 of my most-anticipated movies and shows on Max in April 2025

Max's list of new titles for April 2025 is making me want to move to the States just so I'll finally be able to browse through its catalog of movies and shows. And it's rather tough for this month as it packs some of the most anticipated releases for Max so far.

As you can imagine, we're all patiently waiting for the return of one of the best max shows, The Last of Us, whose second season is imminent. Not to mention that we'll finally be able to see newcomer Kaitlyn Dever bring the character of Abby to life. It wouldn't be a classic Max list without the addition of even more A24 movies, which includes two from the past year; Kyle Mooney's directorial debut Y2K (2024) and the lustful and erotic drama Babygirl (2024), which has sky-rocketed Harris Dickinson into a new level of stardom.

All-in-all, there are five movies and shows that I believe are Max's most anticipated titles for April 2025, and if you want to be down with what all your friends are probably watching right now, I'd suggest you take a look and catch up.

The Last of Us season two

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: ~ 43 minutes

Creators: Craig Mazin & Neil Druckmann

Arriving on: April 13

There's one show in particular that has everyone on the edge of their seats gripping on tightly for its comeback, and that's The Last of Us season two. The action-drama series made quite the impression on TV fans, and not just those who adored the original video game before its screen adaptation. Its hype spread like wildfire on social media and through word-of-mouth, instating itself as one of the best Max shows.

In season one, an infection outbreak riddles the entirety of the United States turning those who contract the infection into uncontrollable zombie-like beings. Twenty years into the pandemic we follow survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he's tasked with an important mission to transport Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country, who's immune to the virus and may be the last hope to find a cure and restore civilization.

It's been two years since the smash-hit first season and finally fans will be able to see what's in store for the duo, this time with new character Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

Babygirl (2024)

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Halina Reijn

Arriving on: April 25

If you're wondering why George Michael's song 'Father Figure' has gained a random spike in popularity at the moment, just stream Babygirl when it lands on Max on April 25 - that's all I say. Halina Reijn's erotic drama fuses elements of thriller and romance to create a narrative that depicts a forbidden, yet lustful bond between two characters portrayed by the talented and seasoned Nicole Kidman and upcoming leading man Harris Dickinson.

A deep commentary about desire, power dynamics and relationships, Nicole Kidman plays Romy, a powerful CEO of a tech company that has just scouted a group of budding interns. That's where she meets Samuel (Dickinson), who selects Romy to be his mentor during his internship. Immediately the two spark an affair that could jeopardise everything Romy has built for herself, including her career and family life. But in her relationship with Samuel, she finds a certain pleasure she's been searching for her entire, and one that she doesn't get from her husband Jacob (Antonio Banderas).

Hacks season four

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: 26 minutes

Creators: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

Arriving on: April 10

Comedy-drama series Hacks is Emmy award-winning royalty, earning the award for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart who has taken the award home three times – not to mention its two Golden Globes for Best Television Series.

The show's premise is centered around stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Smart), who's faced with the pressures of reinventing her years-old act to prevent her Las Vegas residency from being axed for good.

Deborah's prayers are answered when young aspiring comedy Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) is hired as her head writer, who's also trying to reinvent herself after a controversial social media posts tarnishes her reputation. Ava uses her expertise to mould a new persona for Deborah and pushes her to take more risks with her act, while Deborah returns the favor and guides Ava through her personal issues.

Y2K (2024)

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Length: 93 minutes

Director: Kyle Mooney

Arriving on: April 4

The second A24 movie to land on max this month is Kyle Mooney's directorial debut, and one of this month's most anticipated new releases for the streaming service, and gives a whole new meaning to the phrase 'the millennium bug'.

Combining horror with comedy and sci-fi, Y2K isn't your typical high school movie. Set on the last day of 1999 two high school students take a leap of faith and crash a New Years Eve party to go out with a bang before they ring in the millennium year. When the clock turns midnight, things take a chaotic turn when technology comes to life and starts a rampage on the human race - a literal y2k bug.

The Rehearsal season two

Age rating: TV-MA

Episode length: ~ 27 minutes

Creator: Nathan Fielder

Arriving on: April 20

It's been almost three years since The Rehearsal premiered on Max with its first season, and much to fans' delight it's finally returning for its second installment this year. Not only is Nathan Fielder the show's creator, but he also serves as writer, director, and leading star – a real quadruple threat.

In his docu-comedy show Nathan Fielder's character helps people to rehearse conversations in preparation for upcoming discussions, or rehearse life events created by sets and convincing actors. His sets are packed with meticulous attention to detail and the scripts he revises for his actors derive from his subject's knowledge in order for him to create the most realistic and convincing setting he can.