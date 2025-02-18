The White Lotus season 3 is Max's #1 show – here are 3 more comedy dramas that are just as good with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
The White Lotus has a lot-us of fans
It only arrived on February 16, but The White Lotus season 3 has already become Max's most-watched series. Indeed, it's already that successful that it's knocked popular medical drama The Pitt off top spot.
The White Lotus continues to reign supreme in our best Max shows list, with the third season of the hit social satire earning a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score so far. That said, its rave reviews hasn't stopped fans from venting their fury over its disappointing new theme tune. Nevertheless, The White Lotus is still the one series I won't skip the opening credits for.
So, if you're enjoying The White Lotus and can't wait to watch the next episode on one of the best streaming services, here are three dramedies that are just as good with more than 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Hacks
- RT score: 99%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~33 minute episodes
- Creators: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky
This multi-award-winning comedy-drama stars Jean Smart as washed-up comedian Deborah who hires young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to liven up her material and revive her career. TechRadar's Max Langridge writes that: "I could immediately tell why Hacks had won so many awards: the writing is sharp, the delivery of jokes is even better, and there’s a healthy dose of character development that has you both rooting for (and against) the pair throughout." Tt's no surprise, then, that Hacks was renewed for a fourth season after its latest critically-acclaimed season.
Barry
- RT score: 98%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~32 minute episodes
- Creators: Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Co-creator and leading star Bill Hader plays the titular Barry, a professional hitman who tries to leave his criminal life behind and embrace his new acting career. There's a perfect balance of comedy, drama, and suspense as Barry tries to escape his dangerous past, and its supporting cast, which includes Cheers icon Henry Winkler and forthcoming Superman movie actor Anthony Carrigan, are as brilliant as Hader is. Barry ended after four seasons so, if you're missing its misfit characters and quirky humor, then here are five dark comedy dramas to watch next.
I Hate Suzie
- RT score: 97%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~39 minute episodes
- Creators: Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper
In I Hate Suzie, actress Suzie Pickles' (Billie Piper) life is thrown into turmoil when her phone is hacked and nude photos of her are leaked online. I Hate Suzie is a compelling satire on the entertainment industry that's both hilarious and heart-breaking, and proves that Piper's turn as Rose Tyler in season 1 of Doctor Who's ongoing revival wasn't just an acting flash in the proverbial pan.
