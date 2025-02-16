YouTube TV's new streaming deal lets you get a Max free trial – catch these 3 shows with over 93% on Rotten Tomatoes first
Catch new shows such as The White Lotus for free
If you want to reap the benefits of live television without having to worry about taking out a cable TV contract, then YouTube TV is a great solution, especially because there's a new streaming deal that offers the best way to sign up to the service for less.
The new limited-time offer from YouTube TV brings a monthly subscription to its 'Base Plan' down from its fixed price of $82.99 to $69.99 per month for your first six months, but act fast as this offer ends on March 31.
The best part about the deal? When you sign up to YouTube TV you get access to a seven-day free trial to Max – another one of the best streaming services, which no longer has an introductory offer available.
YouTube TV 'Base Plan' with Max free trial: was $82.99 per month now $69.99 at YouTube TV
The most exciting part about this limited-time streaming deal is, besides having access to YouTube TV's catalog of over 100 live channels for $78 less than the usual six-month price, you'd be taking advantage of a seven-day free access to Max, which is a rare opportunity since the streaming platform discontinued its Max free trial. But be quick, because this offer ends on March 31.
It's needless to say that this is a rare opportunity for you to trial the best Max movies and best Max shows for free. Since you have a mere seven days to explore what Max has to offer, let us point you to three of its most popular shows we think are worth filling that short space of time. Hopefully, this taster will be enough to convince you to sign up full time.
The White Lotus
RT score: 92%
Age rating: TV-MA
Episode length: 54 minutes
Creator: Mike White
Main cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario
As one of Max's most popular shows, The White Lotus is an Emmy-winning phenomenon that's returning to the screen this month for its third season. With the short amount of time you have to take advantage of Max's free trial, The White Lotus season 3 is the first show I'd suggest you tick off.
With an ensemble cast to accompany each season, The White Lotus is an anthology show that takes place on a luxury resort. From Hawaii, to Sicily, and now Thailand, the show follows a microcosm of wealthy guests over the course of their week-long vacation, giving us insight to dysfunctional families and scandalous affairs, while unravelling the dark secrets that haunt each guest respectively.
Common Side Effects
RT score: 100%
Age rating: TV-14
Episode length: 23 minutes
Creators: Joseph Bennett & Steve Hely
Main cast: Dave King, Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson
2025 is set to be a packed year for fresh shows on Max, and after debuting on the platform last year Adult Swim's Common Side Effects returned for its second season earlier this month.
From the programming block that brought you Rick and Morty (which also available to stream on Max), Common Side Effects is an adult animation series that follows a pair of high school friends Marshall and Frances. When the two uncover a mushroom that can allegedly cure all illnesses, they stumble upon a conspiracy theory related to a major pharmaceutical company who, with the government, will stop at nothing to eradicate all knowledge of this new drug.
The Pitt
RT score: 93%
Age rating: TV-MA
Episode length: 51 minutes
Creator: R. Scott Gemmill
Main cast: Noah Wyle, Tracy Ifeachor, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Deardon
Another new-comer to the platform, The Pitt premiered on Max in January and has already proved itself worthy of a place in our list of best Max shows. Compared to medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy, The Pitt is a smaller drama series that can be binged within a week.
Set in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital the shows revolves around the lives of medical professionals, with each episode covering an hour of an intense shift. Giving a first-hand insight to the medical work life, The Pitt unveils the harsh reality American health workers face today, their personal issues and their emotional tolerance to working with terminally ill patients.
