'It's ruined my whole weekend': The White Lotus fans vent their fury over season 3's new title song, and I completely agree

The White Lotus might just have the best theme tune in all of television, making it one of only a handful of shows where I won't skip the opening credits. That was until The White Lotus season 3 aired on Max last night, and the new theme tune not only didn't capture the heights of its predecessor, but was met with pure disappointment from some fans of the award-winning series.

While I fully expect Mike White's third season to continue on the trend of being one of the best Max shows, its theme tune was iconic – no other TV show's opening tune quite hit like that of The White Lotus season 2's. In fact, the second season's theme tune was an altered version of the original found in season 1. That clever continuity was something fans of the series expected to hear in episode one aptly titled 'Same Spirits, New Forms', but instead were met with a more subdued, and frankly disappointing theme tune.

The disappointment was documented in real-time on Reddit, where one user created a thread anticipating the start of the show titled "Most excited for the theme song!"

Within minutes of the new season airing, fans flocked to the thread commenting just how disappointed they were with the new theme song. One person said: "Not to be dramatic but the new theme song has quite literally ruined my whole weekend." Another replied, "What is this!!! I was shocked as it continued with no changes, I was expecting a needle drop literally until the last second."

Another added: "My disappointment is immeasurable." While one fan thought the show creators were in fact playing with the audience, "I think they're playing us with that intro to get our reactions. I wonder whether it's a meta-game to get the viewers to complain like the guests at The White Lotus".

It's fair to say I share a similar sentiment to the pretty devastated Reddit users who crave The White Lotus' opening credits. Throughout seasons 1 and 2, that theme tune was the source of many head bops in my living room, and the extended version by Cristobal Tapia De Veer was one of my most-listened songs on Spotify in 2022.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Opening Theme Song | Max - YouTube Watch On

It's just a song though, right?

As I'm based in the UK, I've yet to watch the first two episodes of The White Lotus season 3, and while I'm still excited for the new story and cast, I can't help but feel disappointed at the theme tune overhaul.

Yes, the theme tune changed from season to season, but it had continuity and a sort of remix element that made it feel very 'The White Lotus'. This new song just kind of feels out of place, and unless it adapts throughout season 3, I'm likely to start skipping it like every other TV show I watch.

The White Lotus season three is set in Thailand and has a star-studded cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal and Natasha Rothwell.

I'm still excited to watch the new season this evening, although I fully expect I'll be humming along the 'LOOLOOLOOLOOLOOOOLOOOOOS' from the old theme tunes as I click play.

The first two episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are streaming on Max in the US, Sky and NOW in the UK, and Foxtel and Binge in Australia.