How to watch all of the 2020 Oscars' Best Picture-nominated movies

The full list of 2020 Oscar nominations has been revealed, analyzed and discussed, and there aren't that many surprises, all things considered. Even though the all-male Best Director shortlist is disappointing, the Best Picture list is still full of movies you absolutely need to see. And the best thing is, some of them are now streaming on services you may already watch.

Even when that's not the case, most of them are easy to either buy or rent digitally. Below, we'll cover every movie nominated in the Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, as well as a couple of other movies you might want to check out.

We'll point out which movies are only available in theaters, and tell you their likely release dates to buy or rent digitally in both the US and the UK. It might also be useful to know that theater chain AMC is running Best Picture showcase days, which, if you live in the States, gives you a chance to see these movies on the big screen.

The 2020 Oscars, meanwhile, take place on Sunday February 9.

Joker

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to rent (US, $5.99), Amazon Prime Video to buy (UK)

Controversial in a manufactured-feeling way, Joker is finally available to rent in the US. It's likely to take the Best Actor Oscar for Phoenix's performance and the Best Original Score trophy, so if you haven't seen this billion-dollar DC Comics adaptation, now you've got your chance. It won't be available on a streaming service in the US until HBO Max launches.

Parasite

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to buy (US, $14.99), in theaters (UK, February 7)

Parasite is now available to buy digitally in the US on Amazon Prime Video, while UK viewers are just getting this acclaimed South Korean thriller from director Bong Joon-ho, which incisively examines themes of class.

The Irishman

How to watch it: Netflix (globally)

The first of three movies made and distributed by Netflix, The Irishman is exclusively available on this streaming service no matter where you are. Buckle in for a long watch: it's three hours and thirty minutes long. It's more like watching a miniseries than a film.

(Image credit: Wilson Webb)

Marriage Story

How to watch it: Netflix (globally)

Marriage Story features career-best performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and you don't have to leave your house to watch it. Netflix financed the Noah Baumbach-directed movie about a complicated divorce, so you can stream it right now.

Ford V Ferrari

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to buy (US: January 28, UK: March 3)

This Le Mans '66 biopic was a surprise best picture nomination, but it's not undeserved. Annoyingly, it's been around in the cinemas a little too long for you to guarantee catching a screening where you are, but it'll start appearing on Amazon Video from late January to buy.

Jojo Rabbit

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to buy (US: February 4), in theaters (UK)

Taika Waititi's latest has been rolling out gradually around the world. In the US, you can own it digitally from the start of February, but other territories will have to wait. This one is a very likely candidate for a future Disney Plus release, too, probably towards the Spring months.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to rent (US: $5.99, UK: £3.49)

Released last August, which is firmly outside of awards season, you can now rent or buy Tarantino's latest on all major digital video stores where you are. Expect to wait a little while to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on streaming services, though.

1917

How to watch it: In cinemas (globally)

1917 was recently released in cinemas worldwide, so it'll be a while before you can watch this at home. It's worth the price of a ticket, though, as Sam Mendes' Great War-set movie has been filmed to look like one single, continuous shot at no doubt enormous effort and expense.

Little Women

How to watch it: In theaters (globally)

Little Women is now in theaters everywhere, but it won't be available digitally for a few months. You're better off checking out Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel in the cinema, if you want to catch it. If you're a fan of the '90s version starring Winona Ryder, this actually makes for a perfect companion piece, since it differs on some key talking points from that adaptation.

Bonus: Knives Out

How to watch it: In theaters (globally), Amazon Prime Video to buy (from February 7, US)

Knives Out deserved to get a Best Picture nomination, but it missed out, settling instead for a Best Adapted Screenplay nod. Still, you should absolutely watch Rian Johnson's murder mystery, which is modeled after classic Agatha Christie whodunnits. Sadly, it won't be released digitally until February 7, although that still gives you a little bit of time to watch it before the Oscars.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Bonus: Avengers: Endgame

How to watch it: Disney Plus (US), Sky/NowTV (UK)

The Avengers missed out on major awards at the Oscars this year, which wasn't entirely unexpected, but it nonetheless picked up a deserved nomination for Best Visual Effects. Disney Plus is the easiest way to watch it in the US, while UK readers will have to watch it on Sky or Now TV if they don't want to buy it on Blu-ray.