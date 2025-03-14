7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 14)

Moana 2, The Electric State, and The Wheel of Time season 3 made their streaming debuts this week

The best streaming services have such a packed roster of new releases this weekend that I suspect some, if not all, of them will make the cut for your growing watchlists. Indeed, there's plenty to enjoy on Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Netflix, and Prime Video over the coming days.

From an ambitious sci-fi flick starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, to the highly-anticipated streaming debut of a Disney blockbuster and the return of an adored fantasy series, I'm not even sure where I'll start with so many unmissable new movies and shows. Happy St Patrick’s Day weekend all! – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Moana 2 (Disney+)

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Not to be outdone by its predecessor Moana , which is the most streamed movie of the past five years, Moana 2 was a box-office success in its own right. Even though it didn't score high enough to land a spot on our best Disney+ movies (its current critical Rotten Tomatoes rating sits at 61%), it was a hit among audiences, so it's the perfect escape this weekend whether you're a Disney fan or you want something to entertain the kids.

As I explored in my Moana 2 review, I had a fun time with it. However, I was saddened we didn't see enough of my favorite character, but considering there's even more Moana coming our way soon, hopefully that will change. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Wheel of Time season 3 (Prime Video)

I've had a somewhat complex relationship with The Wheel of Time. Its first season was great but, in my view, the Prime Video fantasy series suffered from the so-called 'sophomore slump' with its second outing.

Thankfully, The Wheel of Time season 3 gets the live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan's beloved novel series back on track. You can read more about why I think it's a magical return to form for the Amazon TV Original in my review of The Wheel of Time's third season. Suffice it to say, it'll keep its place on our best Prime Video shows list.

Want to read more about it? Check out my interviews with The Wheel of Time 3's cast or get the lowdown on its latest chapter by reading my dedicated guide to The Wheel of Time season 3. You'll be left spellbound, I promise! – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Electric State (Netflix)

Arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to March's new Netflix movies line-up, The Electric State could've been a shoo-in for our best Netflix movies guide.

Unfortunately, the Mille Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-starring sci-fi flick is a shockingly bad movie. Indeed, I didn't hold back in my review of The Electric State, which just goes to show that you can't just throw money at something (it cost a reported $320 million, for goodness sake!) and hope to make a good film. My advice? Go and read Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel namesake, or stream another of his book adaptations – Prime Video's Tales from the Loop TV show – instead. – TP

Adolescence (Netflix)

Adolescence is a new Netflix murder thriller with an interesting twist: each episode is filmed as if it's one continuous shot. Adolescence's official trailer doesn’t fully embrace its 'oner' style, I was immediately gripped by its timely premise about a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for murdering a girl at his school.

The four-part crime drama follows the boy’s family, therapist, and the police detective in charge of the case as they question what really happened. Adolescence features a star-studded British cast, with Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty joining forces once again after appearing together in A Thousand Blows earlier this year.

With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Adolescence goes down as one of the best Netflix shows as it touches upon timely issues of youth violence and society pressures of what it means to be masculine. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

When Apple TV+ released the trailer for Dope Thief, many couldn't help but compare the gritty new crime drama to The Wire, and I completely understand why. Not only are both series based on books, but they also focus on showcasing the blurred line between cops and criminals.

In Dope Thief, Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura play two Philadelphia-based friends who pretend to be DEA agents to rob a house in the countryside that ends up being the base of the biggest hidden narcotics operation in the East Coast.

Created by Peter Craig, who's written the scripts for some of the best crime movies like The Town and The Batman, this series has the potential to be one of the best Apple TV+ shows. – AS

The Parenting (Max)

Max is killing it (no pun intended) with the horror releases lately. But, if it's some horror comedy you're after, The Parenting is sure to scratch that itch as it's far less intense than some of the best horror movies on Max, providing some light relief while giving genre fans something to dive into.

Having said that, it debuted to very mixed reactions as, at the time of writing, it holds a 50% critical Rotten Tomatoes score. That does mean it won't be on our best Max movies round-up but, if you want to make your own mind up about the divisive new movie about a 400-year-old poltergeist, it's probably worth checking out. – LB

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney (Netflix)

Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney hosts this Netflix celebrity sit-down talk show with special guests and musical performances. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is scheduled for a 12-week run and airs live on the streaming service on Wednesdays at 7PM PT / 10PM EST in the US, 2AM GMT in the UK, and 1PM AEDT in Australia.

The programme serves as a follow-up to John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA and the first episode, which aired on March 12, featured an all-star cast, including Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy, and music from Cypress Hill. Although Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney has only just begun, it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes critical rating means it could give the likes of Jimmy Fallon a run for his money. – GM

