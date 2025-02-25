Netflix drops an uneasy new teaser for You season 5, and I can't help but laugh as killer Casanova Joe calls himself 'the luckiest guy in New York'

Netflix has released a new teaser for You season 5.

In the teaser, Joe has started a new life in New York with his rich wife, Kate.

But the ghosts of his past – and his own sinister desires – have other plans.

After releasing an ominous first teaser clip and image of You season 5 earlier this year, Netflix has now unveiled a new trailer of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) final murderous chapter.

Following a truly mind-bending finale to You season 4, Joe leaves another fake identity behind and goes back to where his killer story began: New York City. Having finally come to terms with who and what he is, there's no knowing what deadly extremes he'll go to in his obsessive pursuit of love.

In the teaser (see below), Joe has the chutzpah to declare that he's "the luckiest guy in New York" now that he's settled down with his new wife Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), who has opened doors for him due to her wealthy background. But is his luck about to run out? I certainly hope so.

What can we expect in You season 5?

YOU: Season 5 | Official Teaser #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After masquerading as an English professor in London, the murderous bookstore manager heads to the Big Apple with Kate to, he hopes, enjoy his happily ever after. However, his perfect life is soon threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

In the fifth and final season of one of the best Netflix shows, Joe's new obsession arrives in the form of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), an enigmatic young playwright who comes to work at his bookstore and makes him reconsider his wealthy lifestyle (he's also not having the best of times having to contend with Kate's siblings.)

Joe's search for love has seen him embark on a globe-trotting journey over the show's four seasons – and from Los Angeles to London, the book-loving killer has has made himself a whole lot of enemies who are now out to get him.

Now, one of them is set to come back and haunt him in the Big Apple – but who could it be? There's Joe's love rival Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) from season 1, orphaned Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from season 2, and Joe's former love interest Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in season 3 just to name a few. Not only has Joe being pursued by the living, but his victims including ex-girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) have also returned from the grave to torment him.

We'll have to see if Joe's past catches up with him when You season 5 premieres on the best streaming service on April 24.