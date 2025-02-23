I can't stop thinking about Robert De Niro's divisive new Netflix series Zero Day

Zero Day had everyone talking when it was first announced, with many noting that Robert De Niro doesn't do many TV shows. I was intrigued to see him playing a troubled former President, as Netflix has a record for being pretty good with political thrillers. Whether it's The Night Agent season 2 or The Diplomat season 2, viewers have been impressed enough to justify a second outing on one of the best streaming services.

However, the latest addition to the Netflix library has not gone down so well. Currently, it has a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, who seem to be split on what they think about it. Considering other thrillers on the streamer have done so well, it may come as a disappointment. Right now I'm sticking with it, but I've found myself frustrated it's left me on the fence about what I think. I'm currently three episodes into its six-episode run, and hopefully I make my mind up soon!

ZERO DAY | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Zero five-star reviews for Zero Day

(Image credit: Netflix)

The disappointment I feel when a promising Netflix series flops with critics always hurts, especially when it had such potential. Looking at early reviews of Zero Day made me sad, especially because many people seem to consider it to be fine, which is somehow worse than completely ripping something to shreds. When something lands in "it was okay" territory, I find it hard to write about. While Zero Day is not the worst thing I've seen, and the cast is great (like, it's got Robert DeNiro and Jesse Plemons, who I both love!), it's failing to impress most people.

Given the star power behind it, I wouldn't be surprised if many people find themselves flocking to Netflix hoping that they'll go against all the negative reviews. After all, sometimes you have to make your mind up about things. But disappointingly, it's looking like the weakest political thriller Netflix has offered for a while, and it'll leave many viewers feeling underwhelmed.

One of the best streaming services has plenty of hits and misses, even if it has gotten into a bad habit of canceling really great shows. We put together a whopping 9 canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch recently, and it's difficult to know where Zero Day is going to go. At the rate it's performing, it shouldn't get a second season really, but perhaps there's a small circle of viewers out there who are huge fans.

I was hoping to write something more positive about this, and perhaps I'll change my tune once I've finished episode 6 but for now, Zero Day is not going to go into our best Netflix shows round-up. Perhaps you'll think differently if you try it out this weekend.

You might also like