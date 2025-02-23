I can't stop thinking about Robert De Niro's divisive new Netflix series Zero Day
This political thriller has me on the fence
Zero Day had everyone talking when it was first announced, with many noting that Robert De Niro doesn't do many TV shows. I was intrigued to see him playing a troubled former President, as Netflix has a record for being pretty good with political thrillers. Whether it's The Night Agent season 2 or The Diplomat season 2, viewers have been impressed enough to justify a second outing on one of the best streaming services.
However, the latest addition to the Netflix library has not gone down so well. Currently, it has a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, who seem to be split on what they think about it. Considering other thrillers on the streamer have done so well, it may come as a disappointment. Right now I'm sticking with it, but I've found myself frustrated it's left me on the fence about what I think. I'm currently three episodes into its six-episode run, and hopefully I make my mind up soon!
Zero five-star reviews for Zero Day
The disappointment I feel when a promising Netflix series flops with critics always hurts, especially when it had such potential. Looking at early reviews of Zero Day made me sad, especially because many people seem to consider it to be fine, which is somehow worse than completely ripping something to shreds. When something lands in "it was okay" territory, I find it hard to write about. While Zero Day is not the worst thing I've seen, and the cast is great (like, it's got Robert DeNiro and Jesse Plemons, who I both love!), it's failing to impress most people.
Given the star power behind it, I wouldn't be surprised if many people find themselves flocking to Netflix hoping that they'll go against all the negative reviews. After all, sometimes you have to make your mind up about things. But disappointingly, it's looking like the weakest political thriller Netflix has offered for a while, and it'll leave many viewers feeling underwhelmed.
One of the best streaming services has plenty of hits and misses, even if it has gotten into a bad habit of canceling really great shows. We put together a whopping 9 canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch recently, and it's difficult to know where Zero Day is going to go. At the rate it's performing, it shouldn't get a second season really, but perhaps there's a small circle of viewers out there who are huge fans.
I was hoping to write something more positive about this, and perhaps I'll change my tune once I've finished episode 6 but for now, Zero Day is not going to go into our best Netflix shows round-up. Perhaps you'll think differently if you try it out this weekend.
You might also like
- Nail-biting political dramas to watch with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Netflix reportedly cancels Yellowstone-style series Territory after one season and it's disappointing to hear
- Sad about Dead Boy Detectives being canceled? You’ll be able to see one of the Netflix show’s stars in The Sandman season 2 instead
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix reportedly cancels Yellowstone-style series Territory after one season and it's disappointing to hear
Sad about Dead Boy Detectives being canceled? You’ll be able to see one of the Netflix show’s stars in The Sandman season 2 instead