Excited for The Diplomat season 2 to return to Netflix? Here are 3 more nail-biting political dramas to watch while you wait including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Intrigue, espionage and treason is just another day in the life of Keri Russell’s US Ambassador Kate Wyler looking at the new Netflix trailer for The Diplomat season 2.

With 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's one of the best Netflix shows out there and in season 2, Kate discovers that the deadly explosion that nearly killed her almost ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) in season 1 did not come from a rival nation, but from inside the British government. Kate goes on a desperate mission to chase the truth while trying to balance her marriage, a complex relationship with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

If you can't wait for The Diplomat season 2 to land on the best streaming service on October 31, check out these three political dramas in the meantime.

Borgen - Power & Glory

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Creator: Adam Price

Borgen - Power & Glory is a Danish political drama about Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), a leader of a minority political party, as she does everything in her power to become the first female prime minister of Denmark. While Borgen - Power & Glory may not have action-packed sequences like the other thrillers in this list, the mix of political and personal dilemmas are realistic, fast-paced and enthralling with enough surprises to keep you hooked.

Bodyguard

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~60 minute episodes

~60 minute episodes Creator: Jed Mercurio

From the mastermind of British thrillers Jed Mercurio, who is also behind the smash hit police drama Line of Duty, comes the critically acclaimed Bodyguard.

The series follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran now working for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service. He is assigned as the principal protection officer (PPO) of Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), who was a main supporter of the conflict he fought in. Bodyguard is an engaging and addicting political thriller with hair-raising twists and turns that are powered by believable characters. So, hold on to your seat as you're in for an intense ride.

The Night Agent

RT score: 74%

74% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: Shawn Ryan

The Night Agent became Netflix's new TV show darling when it debuted in March 2023 after the series garnered 168.7 million hours viewed in its first six days and was in the Top 10 most popular shows in 93 countries, so it's no surprise that The Night Agent got renewed for a second season.

Based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name, Gabriel Basso stars as low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House. Sutherland is tasked with monitoring a phone that never rings until (you guessed it) it does. When he answers the call, he becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. To save the US, he goes on a dangerous mission to find the traitor while protecting former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from the people who murdered her aunt and uncle.

The Night Agent has everything you could want from a political drama, with edge-of-your-seat thrills, jaw-dropping twists and high-octane action. Now, I can't wait for The Night Agent season 2 to arrive.