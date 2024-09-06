The Diplomat season 2 teaser trailer clears up an important question about the hit Netflix show's return

The Diplomat season 2 teaser trailer (see below) sees Keri Russell's Kate Wyler getting back to work after an explosive (quite literally) finale. I don't know about you, but I was definitely on the edge of my seat wondering what had happened, but don't worry, the next season should answer plenty of questions when it arrives on Netflix – and perhaps pose new ones, as is often the case with these shows.

The best streaming service just dropped a quick teaser for the series, and despite the absence of any dialogue, fans will no doubt be cheering because Kate is not alone as she steps out of the car, she is joined by her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), which confirms to us that he survived the attack.

Whether that's good news or not for what could quality as one of the best Netflix shows (thanks to its 83% Rotten Tomatoes score) is another question entirely (so many questions), because as fans will know their marriage is a rocky one with lots of fighting. So we'll see just how true this loved-up image really is. Take a look at the teaser below.

- YouTube Watch On

What else do we know about The Diplomat season 2?

The political series returns on October 31, which is an ominous release date if I've ever seen one. Alongside Netflix's library of gripping horror movies, The Diplomat is coming back on Halloween, which could suggest some chilling moments.

Netflix has teased that the deadly explosion we saw at the end of season 1 did not come from a rival nation, but from inside the British government. This causes Kate to desperately chase the truth while trying to balance her marriage and a complex relationship with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi).

We've also got a new face this season, as Allison Janney stars as vice president Grace Penn, as seen above in the teaser. This isn't a social call, though, and she doesn't look too thrilled to be there. We don't have much longer to wait to find out what this meeting will entail.

