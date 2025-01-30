Netflix just released an ominous first teaser clip of You season 5, but I'm still recovering from season 4's mind-bending finale
Goodbye, You...
- Netflix has shared a first teaser for the final season of You.
- In season 5, Joe Goldberg returns to New York City but his past soon catches up with him.
- You season 5 debuts on Netflix on April 24.
It's nearly time to close the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story as Netflix has released a teaser clip and image of You season 5 ahead of its debut on April 24.
As part of the Next on Netflix 2025 event that took place on January 29, the best streaming service's for genre hoppers has unveiled a new image of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in season 5. After disguising himself as an English professor in London, the book-loving killer is back to where it all began in New York City. Now clean shaven, the image is reminiscent of Joe in You season 1 and marks the beginning of him getting his old life back after that bombshell season 4 ending. I mean, my brain is still spinning from it all.
Netflix also shared a new teaser (see below) of Joe in the infamous glass cage that's housed many of his prisoners throughout the four seasons. "I'm Joe. Let's get to know each other better before we bid each other one last farewell. Goodbye, you," Joe ominously says inside the cage.
What do we know about You season 5?
*Contains spoilers for You season 4 ending*
The official logline for You season 5 reads: "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."
As the season unfolds, Joe connects with a young woman called Bronte (Madeline Brewer) who gets a job at his new bookstore. The enigmatic playwright makes Joe question his affluent life as they bond over literature and loss, meanwhile he also has to contend with his wife Kate’s (Charlotte Ritchie) siblings.
It seems that's not the only problem Joe faces in the Big Apple as Badgley previously teased at Tudum that a familiar face from Joe’s past will come back to haunt him. There's many people Joe has wronged in the past, though. Could it be the falsely imprisoned Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) from season 1? Orphaned Ellie (Jenna Ortega) from season 2? Or Joe's former season 3 love interest Marienne (Tati Gabrielle)?
Across the four seasons, the murderous bookstore manager's deadly pursuit of love has taken him to Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London, where Joe found himself at the center of a mind-boggling whodunnit (I'll save you the details). This ordeal forced him to finally accept the undeniable truth that he was a bad person – a fact he ignored for too long. Now, Joe is back in New York City with his partner, Kate armed with a dangerous new lease of life. But will Joe's past finally catch up to him in season 5 of this best Netflix show?
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
