Netflix's #1 show Adolescence is one of the best crime dramas I've seen – here are 3 more with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Adolescence is a one-shot wonder

Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) looks as his anxious son Jamie (Owen Cooper) in a prison cell.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's latest number one show this week has arrived in the form of Adolescence, a British crime drama that's secured over 24 million views following its debut on March 13.

Adolescence takes the one-shot genre to the next level and is the best crime drama you'll watch all year. The series follows a 13-year-old boy who is accused of murder and stars Stephen Graham as his hardworking father, struggling to understand his actions. Each episode is filmed as one single shot to highlight the impact of the boy's crime on the family and wider community.

Netflix's wild one-take mystery thriller has certainly got everyone talking about its important themes and unique filmmaking with Adolescence earning a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics. The show only has four episodes, which means you could watch this best Netflix show in one evening, so if you've done just that, here are three more crime dramas to watch next (and one even features Stephen Graham.)

The Innocent

The Innocent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Innocent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 100%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~58 minute episodes
  • Creators: Oriol Paulo, Jordi Vallejo, and Guillem Clua
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Innocent is a Spanish crime drama that follows Mateo (Mario Casas), who is trying to rebuild his life with wife Olivia (Aura Garrido) after accidentally killing a man nine years earlier. However his happy life is upended when a phone call brings back the nightmare, leading him down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. The Innocent is another stellar addition to Netflix's library of Coben adaptations with its suspenseful secrets and engaging story.

Unbelievable

Unbelievable | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Unbelievable | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 98%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~48 minute episodes
  • Creators: Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Unbelievable is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning article An Unbelievable Story of Rape by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong about the Washington and Colorado serial rape cases between 2008 and 2011. In Unbelievable, traumatized teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) reports being raped by an intruder. When Marie's case is criticized and dismissed by the cops, two female detectives investigate a spate of similar attacks in a bid to uncover the truth. This hard-hitting series is one of the best crime dramas out there thanks to the raw and emotional performances from all the cast.

Bodies

Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 82%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~57 minute episodes
  • Creator: Paul Tomalin
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Say hello to Stephen Graham once again in Bodies, a TV adaptation of the DC Vertigo graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer. Bodies sees four detectives living in four different eras – 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053 – all investigating the same murder in London. They soon realize their cases are linked to a conspiracy spanning over 150 years. A captivating blend of sci-fi, crime, mystery, and thriller, Bodies is the perfect binge-watch.

