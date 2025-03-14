Netflix drops an eerie trailer for a new Harlan Coben show – I just hope Caught is better than the author's previous TV adaptations

Netflix is home to all things Harlan Coben and will see its library of the author's TV adaptations expand once more with the new thriller Caught, which is coming to one of the best streaming services on March 26.

Recently, I was blown away by Netflix's eighth adaptation of Coben's, Fool Me Once, but was left disappointed by Missing You, so I've got big hopes that this latest thriller will be another hit and get added to our ever-growing best Netflix shows list.

The trailer has already (I guess you could say) caught my attention, especially since it has one key difference: it's a Spanish-language series, making it different from the other productions based on his beloved thriller novels. The trailer released for Caught has an English dub, and you can watch it below.

What is Caught about?

In Caught, our protagonist is reporter Ema Garay (played by Soledad Villamil), who is known for catching criminals that tend to evade justice, but her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer (played by Juan Minujín).

Leo is a social worker who ends up being the main suspect in Ema's investigation of the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As Netflix's official plot synopsis says, this leads Ema to "unravel a web of interconnected mysteries and suspects".

As always, we're expecting a very intense watch, and there'll no doubt be plenty of twists and turns across the six-part series. I just hope that Caught will be an improvement on previous Coben TV adaptations.

