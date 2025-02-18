'I would revisit them, absolutely': Lee Child discusses future seasons of Reacher on Prime Video and why returning to the films as a TV series is a possibility

Before the breakout success of Reacher on Prime Video, two of Lee Child’s novels featuring the righteous and herculean titular character had been adapted on the big screen with Tom Cruise in the lead role. Following the mixed critical reception to the second of these film adaptations, a decision was made to pivot to a TV series. It's one that fans of the character certainly seem to have appreciated, as well as its original creator.

I'm absolutely convinced no book author would ever do a feature film in preference to [a streaming TV series] Lee Child, Jack Reacher author and Reacher producer

It has been an interesting experience for Child, who has been involved in both film and TV adaptations – and currently serves as an executive producer on Reacher.

Given streaming television has been a relatively recent development within the lifespan of the Reacher novels, the first of which was published in 1997, it makes sense that a film would be the first choice for an adaptation.

But now technology has advanced and the streaming TV series is well-established, Child has settled on a favorite way to bring Reacher to the screen after his experience in both.

"My preference is for streaming television. Simply for that running time you've got. It's such a luxury. Feature films are so tight that it's an absolute joy to have time to do all the little bits, the quiet bits, the fun bits, and the tender bits. You know, that feels great," the author tells TechRadar about one of the best Prime Video shows.

"I'm absolutely convinced no book author would ever do a feature film in preference to that. There are some great, great movies, of course, but they're very different from the books. Whereas the streaming seasons can be very faithful to the books."

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The move looks to have paid off for Reacher, too, with monumental streaming numbers and a strong critical reception for the first two series. Now, Reacher season 3 is about to drop on Prime Video on February 20 with an adaptation of Persuader: “a classic lone-wolf Reacher story” in which he puts himself in more dangerous situations while undercover with the DEA.

After that, though, could season four be when we see TV adaptations of the books One Shot and Never Go Back, or are those stories considered done in Child’s eyes?

“In my mind, they're not done now. I would revisit them absolutely, but I think not as a matter of urgency. Let's do something that hasn't been done in any medium yet. But yeah, I would certainly do the ones that were features, but they're on the back burner, rather than the next one.”

As for what’s in store for Reacher season 4, well, we might find out sooner than you think. Plans have been in motion for a while since that early renewal in October and progressing at a pace.

“That's already decided and prepared in advance. It's written and it's ready to go. It's going to start shooting in the summer. The speculation of what next would really be about season five. And, you know, let's hope that happens.”

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 will debut on Prime Video from February 20.