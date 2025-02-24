Prime Video reveals a not so sweet surprise as it cancels hit crime comedy series The Sticky after one season

The Sticky has been canceled by Prime Video after one season.

The crime comedy series tells the true story of a maple syrup heist in Canada.

Low viewership has been cited as the reason for its cancelation.

Prime Video seems to be in another sticky situation when it comes to canceling much-loved shows, as it’s axed crime comedy series The Sticky after one season.

The Sticky, which TechRadar's Lucy Buglass described as "Breaking Bad with maple syrup instead of meth" is based on a real-life maple syrup heist that happened in Canada in 2011. But despite its unique premise and positive reviews, the series failed to attract a wide enough audience according to Deadline.

As is generally the case with the best streaming services, Prime Video did not give an official reason for why the show had been scrapped, but it was likely due to poor viewing figures. The decision will come as a disappointment to fans of the show, especially as the season one finale set up a second season.

The Sticky failed to stick

THE STICKY Trailer (2024) Jamie Lee Curtis - YouTube Watch On

The Sticky is loosely based on the real-life story of Canadian maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), who turns to crime when greedy competitors threaten to shut down her business and take away her livelihood. In desperation, she teams up with a Boston gangster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to steal nearly 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup from a storage facility in Quebec.

The cancelation of one of the best Prime Video shows comes just two months since the first season, which guest starred Jamie Lee Curtis, was released on December 6, 2024.

The Sticky isn't the only comedy series to end up on Prime Video's scrap heap though, as it recently canceled The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh which also failed to secure a big viewership.

Comedies usually take longer to gain traction compared to drama series, which may explain why streamers are doing fewer comedy shows and why they generally have a higher cancelation rate. While Prime Video has produced comedy hits like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it's failed to have a hit on the scale of award-winning Only Murders in the Building on Hulu and Disney+.

If you're wanting to see more heist action, the story that inspired The Sticky is also told in the Netflix documentary series Dirty Money, which has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.