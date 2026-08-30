How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Man Utd vs Ipswich: Sunday, August 30 at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 1.30am AEST (August 31)

Streams: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network via Fubo (US)

Outside the UK? Use Norton VPN to unblock your streaming account

So much for that pre-season optimism. A 2-0 defeat by newly promoted Hull City represented an awful start to the campaign for Man Utd, who were second best against the odds-on favourites for relegation. Michael Carrick will be looking for a response from his players when they face Ipswich at Old Trafford.

Ipswich are another promoted side, but the experience of last weekend means Man Utd will not take them lightly. Home advantage is one factor in Carrick's side's favour this time around, but Man Utd must play with more intensity and dynamism here. After conceding two goals from set-pieces against Hull, they also need to be more switched-on when defending dead balls.

Ipswich beat Sunderland 2-1 last time out, so this is something of a free hit for the Tractor Boys. They possess pace and trickery on the break, so it will not be entirely one-way traffic at Old Trafford. And having already lost unexpectedly this term, Man Utd are immediately under pressure. Welcome back, Red Devils.

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich from anywhere

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How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Man Utd vs Ipswich in the Premier League on USA Network.

There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but it is available on cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling (select markets), Fubo or DirecTV, many of which carry free trials.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich live streams in the UK

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In the UK, Man Utd vs Ipswich is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a new 24-month Sky TV contract.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and has live coverage of Man Utd vs Ipswich.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of your first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Norton VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Ipswich live streams in Australia

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A Man Utd vs Ipswich live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage.

What is the Man Utd vs Ipswich start time? Man Utd vs Ipswich kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday, 30 August. If you are Down Under, the game will be broadcast at 1.30am AEST on Monday, 31 August.