Tag yourself, or let us with this definitive Beatles quiz

Arguably the most well-known band in the world, The Beatles still command headlines over 50 years after they first crashed onto the music scene. The surviving members are still releasing music on the best music streaming services, there's a massive four-movie biopic coming out in a few years, and personality quizzes are still popping up.

We know loads about The Beatles, including the temperament and differences of each of the band's members: George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. And it means we can work out which of the performers you're most like.

Using just your tech decisions (because we are, of course, TechRadar), we're going to work out just which of the band members you are. We'll ask you about phone buying decisions, how you decide which earbuds to buy, and what you'd do in some sticky tech situations.

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All of these will lead to the ultimate answer: which of The Beatles are you? This 30-question quiz will help us find out.

The first 10 questions are simple buying decisions, while the second 10 take things deeper to work out how you make such decisions. Finally, the last 10 will dive into specific lifestyle circumstances for some 'field work'.

If you're still gripped by Beatlesmania, here's some catch-up you can do:

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